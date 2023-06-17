How does NFL supplemental draft order work? Explaining criteria behind grouping 

A supplemental draft last took place in the NFL in 2019, but it appears that it will take place again this summer.

On July 11, 2023, the NFL Supplemental Draft will take place. Players must submit an application to the league administration in order to be accepted.

The normal draft doesn't go exactly the same fashion as the supplemental draft. Clubs make bids for prospects depending on the round they would pick them in the usual draft, and if the bid is accepted, they would give up their pick in that round in the following year's draft.

The conventional April draft order is distinct from the supplemental draft order. Depending on the previous season, clubs are divided into three categories. The first group consists of teams that did not advance to the playoffs and had six or less victories.

Teams with more than six wins but no playoff berth are in the second group. Teams who advanced to the postseason make up the third group. The clubs with the poorest records have the best chance of winning the first picks, and a weighted lottery is used to decide the order in those categories.

Ranking top 5 NFL Supplemental Draft 2023 picks in history

A total of 46 professionals have been selected in the supplemental draft since its beginning in 1976, eight of these players have gone on to play in the Pro Bowl, and one of them is a Hall of Famer. The top five selections from the supplemental draft are listed below.

#5 Ahmad Brooks - Cincinnati Bengals

Ahmad Brooks played two seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals after being released by Virginia just before his senior year of college. After his stint in Cincinnati, he signed with the San Francisco 49ers. In his fifth NFL season, Brooks transitioned to a full-time starting LB. He spent the final year of his career with the Green Bay Packers, but only after recording 51.5 sacks in eight seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. In 49ers history, he has recorded the third-most sacks.

#4 Rob Moore - New York Jets

Rob Moore's NFL career came to an end with more than 600 catches, almost 10,000 yards, and 49 scores.

When the New York Jets selected Moore in 1990, he rapidly became a formidable pass catcher. In 1994, his best season with the Jets, he eclipsed 1,000 yards for the first time in his career. The following year saw him transfer to the Arizona Cardinals.

#3 Jamal Williams - Los Angeles Chargers

Jamal Williams had a 13-year NFL career after being chosen by the Los Angeles Chargers in the 1998 supplemental draft. During that time, he was picked for three All-Pro teams, three Pro Bowls, and earned a place in the Chargers Hall of Fame.

Williams completed his career with 13 sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and 443 total tackles.

#2 Bernie Kosar - Cleveland Browns

At the University of Miami, where he played college football, Bernie Kosar helped his squad win a national championship in 1983.

The Cleveland Browns made Kosar their first pick in the 1985 supplemental draft in July of that year.

Later, he played for the Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys. On the 1993 Cowboys squad that won the Super Bowl XXVIII, Kosar served as a second-string signal-caller.

Over the course of his NFL career that spanned 13 years, Kosar passed for 23,301 yards, 124 scores, and 87 INTs.

#1 Cris Carter - Philadelphia Eagles

Cris Carter, a late selection by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 1987 supplemental draft, later rose to prominence as one of the NFL's greatest ball catchers. He joined the Minnesota Vikings after three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he was selected for three All-Pro teams, eight Pro Bowls, and the 1990 NFL All-Decade Team.

Carter had an eight-year streak of at least 1,000 receiving yards. Additionally, eight of his 16 seasons had 80 or more catches. Carter is currently fourth in league history in terms of touchdown catches (130), while he is 13th in terms of receiving yards (13,899).

