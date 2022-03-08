How did now suspended NFL WR Calvin Ridley get caught for gambling?

According to NFL sources and reports, Calvin Ridley, the star receiver for the Atlanta Falcons, has been suspended for at least a year for gambling.

Ridley was discovered to have gambled on games during a stretch of five games in November last season. During this time, the receiver was inactive for what was classified as mental health issues.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Falcons receiver placed bets on games that involved his Atlanta Falcons, but an investigation yielded no involvement from others associated with the team.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, NFL determined that Calvin Ridley placed multi-legged parlay bets involving 3, 5 and 8 games that included the Falcons to win, per source. Investigation determined there was no involvement from any team players, coach etc. placed via his mobile device out of state.

The report also indicated that Ridley placed the bet from his mobile device. So how did Calvin Ridley get caught gambling on NFL games?

Calvin Ridley caught red-handed for gambling on NFL games out of state

Atlanta Falcons v Kansas City Chiefs

The news of Calvin Ridley being suspended for at least the 2022 NFL season shocked many, as this is a rarity in the league.

One of the first thoughts that may have come to fans' minds is just how the former University of Alabama standout got caught up in gambling.

Here is the answer, according to senior NFL reporter Jonathan Jones:

"Calvin Ridley got caught because he placed a legal mobile bet in Florida with Hard Rock. They notified Genius Sports, who oversees betting integrity for the NFL. Ridley placed 3, 5 and 8 game parlay bets that did include the Falcons, per source."

Once reports of his gambling were made public, the star receiver made several tweets to voice his opinion on the matter. He began by telling everyone that he does not have a gambling problem.

Ridley wrote:

"I bet 1500 total I don’t have a gambling problem."

Ridley wrote:

"I bet 1500 total I don't have a gambling problem."

Ridley also stated that he wasn't watching football during these events, writing:

"I couldn't even watch football at that point."

Ridley also stated that he wasn't watching football during these events, writing:

"I couldn't even watch football at that point."

The last few tweets from the receiver on the issue attempted to put a positive light on what has happened and the length of the suspension.

He wrote:

"Just gone be more healthy when I come back."

In another tweet, Ridley added:

"I know I was wrong But I'm getting 1year lol."

He wrote:

"Just gone be more healthy when I come back."

In another tweet, Ridley added:

"I know I was wrong But I'm getting 1year lol."

The Atlanta Falcons organization released a statement regarding the incident:

The statement read:

"We were first made aware of the league's investigation on Feb. 9. We have cooperated fully with the investigation since receiving notice and support the league's findings and actions. We are moving forward into the 2022 season with the decision that was made. With the decision made by the NFL, any further questions on the investigation should be directed to the league office."

Ridley can appeal the decision by filing a notice within three days. The earliest that he can apply to be reinstated into the NFL is February 15, 2023.

