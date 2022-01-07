How old was the 2021 NFL QB class when Tom Brady won his first Super Bowl?

Tom Brady has been in the NFL for a long time. We have mostly run out of superlatives to convey his greatness, yet his longevity continues to astound us.

As we enter the final week of the 2021 NFL regular season, we find ourselves looking in astonishment at the fact that Tom Brady has been in the league for as long as some of the young quarterbacks have been alive. And not only has he been in the league, he has been the best player in the league throughout his career.

Jordan Moore @iJordanMoore Tom Brady leads the NFL in passing yards (4,580), completions (422) and passing touchdowns (37) while leading the Bucs to a division title at 44 years old.



He should be the NFL MVP. Tom Brady leads the NFL in passing yards (4,580), completions (422) and passing touchdowns (37) while leading the Bucs to a division title at 44 years old.He should be the NFL MVP. https://t.co/Z2JaKzFysD

We decided to compare the 2021 NFL draft class of quarterbacks to put Tom Brady's career into perspective. There were a total of 10 quarterbacks selected in the 2021 NFL draft. For the purposes of this article, we are not looking at anyone selected below the first round of the draft.

We look at each of these players below and how old they were when Tom Brady won the first of his seven Super Bowls on 3 February 2002.

2021 NFL QB class as compared to Tom Brady

#1 - Trevor Lawrence, Pick 1, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars v New England Patriots

Trevor Lawrence was the number 1 pick in the last NFL draft and is widely considered to be a once-in-a-generation talent. However, he struggled this season as the Jacksonville Jaguars ended up with the worst record in the division going into the final week of the 2021 NFL season.

Florida Times-Union @jaxdotcom If Trevor Lawrence and the Jags don't score 16 points in Sunday's finale, they will make franchise history in the worst way. jacksonville.com/story/sports/n… If Trevor Lawrence and the Jags don't score 16 points in Sunday's finale, they will make franchise history in the worst way. jacksonville.com/story/sports/n…

He will be hoping that he can ignore this season and focus on winning next season. If he needs any inspiration, he just needs to look at Tom Brady and how he built his career when the opportunity came. Trevor Lawrence was born on October 6th, 1999 and was just two years old when Tom Brady won his first Super Bowl.

#2 - Zach Wilson, Pick 2, New York Jets

New York Jets v Houston Texans

Tom Brady and Zach Wilson share a birthday. Both were born on August 3rd. The difference in their age is 22 years, with Tom Brady currently exactly double the age of Wilson. When they faced each other last week, it was the biggest difference in age of starting quarterbacks in the league.

Sportskeeda Pro Football @SKProFootball



The birthdays are 22 years apart though Tom Brady will face-off against Zach Wilson today and the two share their birthdays togetherThe birthdays are 22 years apart though Tom Brady will face-off against Zach Wilson today and the two share their birthdays togetherThe birthdays are 22 years apart though 😅 https://t.co/FLMLk6EFiG

Zach Wilson was also born in 1999, and therefore he was just two years old when Tom Brady hoisted the Lombardi Trophy aloft for the first time.

Also Read Article Continues below

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Piyush Bisht