How old was Aaron Rodgers when he won the Super Bowl? Revisiting 4x MVP's Lombardi Trophy win

Expectations for the New York Jets skyrocketed when they acquired quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a trade prior to the 2023 NFL season. It's easy to understand why everyone believed the seasoned quarterback would lead the Jets to success, even though the expectations haven't been met after Rodgers' second season in New York.

During the 15 years that Rodgers was the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, the team was frequently ranked among the best in the NFC. During that time, Rodgers also helped the team win one Super Bowl, leading the charge in Super Bowl XLV, a 31–25 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in just his third season as a starter.

Rodgers' one and only Super Bowl ring was won on February 6, 2011, when the four-time MVP winner was 27 years and 66 days old. In that memorable game, he completed 24 of 39 passes for 304 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions, earning him the coveted honor of Super Bowl MVP.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After that Super Bowl XLV victory, Rodgers hasn't added any more trophies to his collection, despite some devastating near-misses in the years that followed. With Rodgers at quarterback, the Packers advanced to the NFC title games four more times, but they were defeated each time.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Despite his inability to win more than one Super Bowl, Rodgers was widely considered one of the most talented quarterbacks of any generation during his 18-year stint with the Packers.

A-Rod received numerous accolades during his time with the team, including four MVP honors for the 2011 NFL season, 2014, 2020 and 2021, as well as the AP Athlete of the Year award in 2011. He also joined Jim Brown, Brett Favre, Joe Montana and Peyton Manning as only the fifth player in league history to earn MVP in back-to-back campaigns.

Expand Tweet

What is Aaron Rodgers’ playoff record and stats?

Some think Aaron Rodgers has been a letdown in the playoffs in his career because of his 12-10 postseason record and the fact that he has only won one Super Bowl. But if you look at his total numbers, you'll see that the 41-year-old quarterback hasn't had a horrible playoff run in his career.

Expand Tweet

Given that any number above 100 for a prolonged period is indicative of excellent quarterback play, Aaron Rodgers' career passer rating in the playoffs is 100.1, which is extremely good. In 22 playoff games over his career, he has also completed 501 of 774 passes for 5,894 passing yards, 45 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.