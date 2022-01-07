How old was Mac Jones when Tom Brady won his first Super Bowl?

Mac Jones has had extremely large shoes to fill as the heir to Tom Brady with the New England Patriots. The Patriots had the same starting quarterback for the better part of two decades. When your quarterback takes your team to nine Super Bowls in nineteen seasons years and then leaves you for another team, any quarterback will be under intense pressure.

While Mac Jones isn't Tom Brady, he is still a capable starter, having a 10-6 record as a rookie with one game remaining. Jones has got the Patriots to the playoffs and could get them as far as the AFC Championship in his first year.

Tom Brady's first Super Bowl win came in 2001

The Patriots were used to Tom Brady consistently getting them to the postseason and was doing it back when most of the current starting quarterbacks were barely newborns. Come to think of it, Tom Brady's first Super Bowl ring came in 2001, 20 years ago. Quarterback Mac Jones was barely the age of three when Tom Brady raised his first Lombardi Trophy. By the time Tom Brady won his fourth, Jones was only a sophomore in high school.

Mac Jones is in his first season in the NFL at the age of 23. He has taken the Patriots to the playoffs after a distasterous 2020 season and has them positioned to be contenders. The Super Bowl is still a tall order for the Patriots, even without a rookie quarterback. Tom Brady took lesser rosters to the championship, but he had years of experience under his belt. Mac Jones is a good quarterback, but still a rookie nonetheless.

However, if the defense can shake themselves out of their funk and the run game can take the lead, it's not crazy to view the Patriots as a darkhorse Super Bowl team. It is the NFL, after all, where any team can win on any given day. If Mac Jones can somehow beat the odds, though, he will break Ben Roethlisberger's record as the youngest quarterback to win a Super Bowl. He will also be the first rookie to win the Super Bowl, something not even Tom Brady did.

