How old was Patrick Mahomes when he won his first Super Bowl? Revisiting Chiefs QB's first big triumph

Patrick Mahomes will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer once he hangs up his cleats. That's a phenomenal thing to say about a football player before his 30th birthday. However, that just goes to show how dominant Mahomes has been in his first seven seasons in the NFL.

Mahomes will play in his fifth Super Bowl game when the Chiefs square off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9. Ahead of the big game, let's take a trip down memory lane.

How old was Patrick Mahomes when he won his first Super Bowl?

According to Stat Muse, Patrick Mahomes was 24 years and 138 days old when he won his first Super Bowl ring. The Kansas City Chiefs legend led the team to a 31-20 win in Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 2, 2020.

In the win, Mahomes threw for 286 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, and he was awarded the Super Bowl MVP.

Mahomes is the second youngest quarterback to win a Super Bowl in NFL history. The record belongs to Ben Roethlisberger, who won Super Bowl XL with the Pittsburgh Steelers at 23 years and 340 days.

Will Patrick Mahomes make it four rings in 2025?

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will face familiar foes, the Philadelphia Eagles, in this season's Super Bowl game. Remember, the Chiefs beat the Eagles in 2023 to effectively start their hunt for a historic three-peat.

Kansas City reached this spot after winning the postseason over the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills, while the Eagles beat the Green Bay Packers, LA Rams and Washington Commanders. Both teams will now battle for the chance to lift the prestigious Lombardi Trophy at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Patrick Mahomes will look to add to his rings with a win over the Eagles. Bleacher Report has the Chiefs as -1.5 favorites across the point spread. Mahomes and Co. will look to prove the bookmakers right as they aim for the fourth big game win of the Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes era at Arrowhead.

