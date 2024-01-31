How old was Patrick Mahomes when he won his first Super Bowl? Rewinding back to Chiefs QB's first Lombardi Trophy

Patrick Mahomes has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the modern era. The Kansas City Chiefs superstar will lead the team to their fourth Super Bowl appearance since being drafted in the first round in 2017.

Mahomes already has two Super Bowl rings in his trophy cabinet and will be eager to add another in less than two weeks when his Chiefs lock horns with the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Notably, Mahomes won his first Super Bowl title in 2020, when the Chiefs produced a stunning fourth-quarter comeback to beat the 49ers 31-20 in the big game in Miami. At the time, he was only 24, but he showed incredible composure under pressure as Kansas City scored 21 points in the final 15 minutes of the game to rally past San Francisco and hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In doing so, Mahomes became the second-youngest quarterback, after Ben Roethlisberger, to lead his team to victory in a Super Bowl.

Mahomes completed 26 of his 42 passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns when the Chiefs took down the 49ers at Super Bowl 54. He also added 29 rushing yards and one touchdown to pick up the Super Bowl MVP award.

Mahomes won his second Super Bowl title in 2023 when his Chiefs narrowly beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 at Glendale Stadium in Arizona. He also won the MVP award for his dominating display in the big game.

What is Patrick Mahomes' playoff record?

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes has a stellar 14-3 record in NFL playoff games. One of his three postseason losses came at Super Bowl 55 when the Chiefs lost to Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the big game.

In his 17 playoff games, Mahomes has completed 422 of his 626 passes, racking up 4,802 yards and 39 touchdowns. He also has 458 rushing yards and five touchdowns.