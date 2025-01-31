How old was Terry Bradshaw when he won his first Super Bowl? Revisiting Steelers legend's first Lombardi Trophy win

Terry Bradshaw was the quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers side that won two consecutive Super Bowls two different times. The legendary signal-caller led the Steelers to NFL championships four times in six seasons and was named MVP of the Super Bowl twice.

Only a few years into the Super Bowl era, the Hall of Famer made his NFL debut after being selected as the first overall pick out of Louisiana Tech in the 1970 NFL draft. He quickly made a name for himself as a starter for Pittsburgh and rose to prominence in the early years of the league's Super Bowl era.

Bradshaw had his first taste of Super Bowl success on January 12, 1975, when he was still 26 years and 132 days old. He led the Steelers to their first of six Super Bowl titles in Super Bowl IX, defeating the Minnesota Vikings 16–6.

Bradshaw only completed nine of 14 throws for 96 yards and one touchdown in his first Super Bowl, but he also gained 33 yards on five rushes. That was enough, though, to get him his first championship ring.

In addition to his exploits in the Super Bowl, Bradshaw was a standout player for Pittsburgh during the regular season and was named the 1978 NFL MVP. That year, he was selected to his second of three Pro Bowls and received his only All-Pro selection.

Bradshaw's NFL career totals of 27,989 yards and 212 touchdowns put him second in Steelers history, only surpassed by Ben Roethlisberger in both categories.

By today's standards, Bradshaw's stats might not seem remarkable, but during his playing days, the league placed a greater value on rushing. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1989 due to his impressive stats and Super Bowl honors.

What is Terry Bradshaw’s playoff record and stats?

In numerous cases, NFL quarterbacks have excelled in the regular season but struggled in the postseason. In the case of Terry Bradshaw, he was often at his best during the playoffs.

His postseason record was 14-5. He went seven games throwing for multiple touchdowns in the playoffs at some point, an NFL record that stood for many years before it was eventually broken.

Bradshaw passed for 932 yards and nine touchdowns in four Super Bowl appearances, both Super Bowl milestones at the time of his retirement. He completed 261 passes for 3,833 yards, 30 touchdowns and 26 interceptions in 19 postseason games.

