How old was Tom Brady when he won his first Super Bowl? Looking back at NFL legend's early exploits

Tom Brady is widely regarded as the greatest quarterback of all time since he has more Super Bowl rings than any other player or franchise in NFL history. The iconic signal-caller won the Lombardi Trophy seven times during his 23 seasons in the league.

However, firsts are always special. Brady clinched his maiden Super Bowl ring in 2002 when his New England Patriots beat the St. Louis Rams 20-17 at the Louisiana Superdome (now known as Caesers Superdome). At the time, Brady was only 24 and became the then-youngest quarterback to win a Super Bowl.

Brady completed 16 of 27 passes for 145 yards and one touchdown in the postseason finale against the Rams, who were considered the favorites to win the game. He also took home the Super Bowl MVP award for his performance in the all-important matchup.

Ben Roethlisberger broke Brady's record as the youngest quarterback to win a Super Bowl in 2006 when he guided the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 21-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Brady won six Super Bowl rings across 20 years with the Patriots. He also added another Super Bowl title to his collection in his first year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

In Feb. 2023, Brady announced his retirement from the league, drawing curtains on one of the most iconic sports careers of all time.

A look at Tom Brady's postseason stats

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

Tom Brady has several NFL records, including the most postseason wins. He boasts an incredible 35-13 record in the playoffs, having played two decades with the New England Patriots and three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Notably, Brady also has the most passing yards (102,614) and the highest number of passing touchdowns (737) in the playoffs. The 15-time Pro Bowler reached the Super Bowl 10 times in his career and had a 7-3 record in the big game.

Brady won the Super Bowl MVP award in five of the seven times he won the final game of the football season.