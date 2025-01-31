How old was Tom Brady when he won his first Super Bowl? Revisiting NFL legend's first big victory

Tom Brady's first Super Bowl victory came in 2002. Throughout the course of his 23-year NFL career, he added six more titles and countless more honors to cement his place in the league's history books.

In 2002, Tom Brady made his first Super Bowl outing and drove the New England Patriots to success at the young age of 24. New England beat the St. Louis Rams 20–17 in that exciting game. The quarterback earned his first Super Bowl MVP title after completing 16 throws for 145 yards and one touchdown.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Although the record has since been surpassed, he was notable for being the youngest quarterback to win a Super Bowl at the time.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In the 2003 season, two years after winning his first Lombardi Trophy, Brady led the Patriots to yet another Super Bowl triumph at the age of 26. Brady was once again voted the Super Bowl MVP after throwing for an incredible 354 yards and a trio of touchdowns in the game against the Carolina Panthers, which helped New England win 32-29.

Brady did, in fact, end up winning seven Super Bowls throughout his career, the most of any player in NFL history. It's also more than any other NFL franchise has ever won. In addition, he has won more Super Bowl MVP honors than any other player in the Big Game's history with five.

Brady's announcement of his NFL retirement in February 2023 marked the end of one of the most legendary sports careers in history.

Expand Tweet

What is Tom Brady’s playoff record and stats?

Tom Brady started 48 postseason games during his career, winning 35 of them (a .729 win %) and losing just 13. He passed for 13,400 yards, 88 touchdowns and 40 interceptions in the playoffs.

Brady participated in a record 10 Super Bowls during his 23-year career, winning seven and losing three. Before he led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, he had already won his first six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots.

Brady passed for 3,039 yards, 21 touchdowns and just six picks in his 10 Super Bowl outings. He established a single-game record with 505 passing yards while playing quarterback for the Patriots in Super Bowl 52.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.