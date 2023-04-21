How do Quentin Johnston’s college stats compare to Justin Jefferson? Gauging top 2023 Draft prospect’s NFL-readiness

Quentin Johnston is regarded as one of the finest receivers in the 2023 NFL draft and the TCU Horned Frogs wideout is expected to be selected in the first round.

While many believe Johnston will be the first receiver to get picked, some have been curious about his stats in comparison to Justin Jefferson (before the latter joined the Minnesota Vikings). This is primarily because Jefferson finished last season as the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year and receiving yards leader.

Johnston had his best season with the Horned Frogs in 2022. He racked up an impressive 1,069 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 60 receptions. The 21-year-old forged a strong partnership with quarterback Max Duggan and helped the team reach the CFP Championship game.

Unfortunately, TCU suffered a heavy loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in the final.

Over three seasons with the Horned Frogs, Johnston recorded 2,176 all-purpose yards with 16 total touchdowns. He never recorded a single fumble throughout his college career.

Meanwhile, Justin Jefferson spent three seasons with LSU from 2017-2019. In his first season, the receiver featured in just two games but didn't make a single catch.

In the 2018 campaign, Jefferson finished with a solid 875 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 54 catches. He had his best season with the Tigers the following year.

In 2019, Jefferson racked up a staggering 1,540 receiving yards with 18 touchdowns on 111 receptions. He linked up exceptionally well with Joe Burrow to help the team win the CFP national championship.

Across three seasons at LSU, Jefferson finished with 2,445 all-purpose yards and 24 touchdowns.

As far as numbers go, Justin Jefferson outperformed Quentin Johnston in every department of their college careers. He edged the TCU star in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns.

However, Johnston's college football stats prove that he is ready for the NFL. Now, it will be interesting to see which team he suits up for in the 2023 season.

Quentin Johnston NFL Draft projection: Where will the TCU Horned Frogs WR play in 2023?

TCU Horned Frogs WR Quentin Johnstone

Quentin Johnston is expected to be selected as a late first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft. At 6-foot-3 and 208 pounds, the receiver has the physicality to play in the NFL.

Johnston has been linked with the Dallas Cowboys (Pick No. 26) and the Kansas City Chiefs (Pick No. 31). However, it won't come as a surprise if the TCU star gets selected early in the first round.

