Patrick Mahomes vs Raiders - 5 things Las Vegas franchise must nail down in this must-win matchup

Patrick Mahomes will be facing the Las Vegas Raiders for the ninth time in his NFL career. Monday Night Football brings yet another breathtaking encounter between the Kansas City Chiefs and their arch-rivals in the AFC West.

The Chiefs have won three and lost one so far this season, whereas the Raiders have three defeats and one victory. It's a must-win game for Las Vegas to keep their hopes alive and it feels like death or glory as early as Week 5. The task ahead is a difficult one. Patrick Mahomes has troubled the Raiders historically. The 27-year-old averages 318.3 yards, 2.8 passing touchdowns and a 112.4 passer rate against Las Vegas. He has won seven out of the nine played.

If the Raiders want to achieve something on the field on Monday night, they need to go after Mahomes. Along with that, a few other things also need to be taken care of. Here are five aspects Las Vegas will need to improve on if they are to win this matchup:

#1 - Pass Rush

Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders

Mahomes is sixth in passing with 1,106 yards and 11 TDs so far this season. Under coach Andy Reid, they are exploring multiple ways to receive the ball. Juju Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are leading the receiving unit. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has two rushing TDs this season. Undoubtedly, Patrick Mahomes is going to cause trouble on the field. The Raiders defense will have to make the game difficult for him or it will cost them dearly.

Las Vegas recorded just two sacks in their first three games combined. But they managed to sack Russell Wilson three times last week. They should look to unsettle Mahomes and take him to the ground.

#2 - Offensive efficiency

Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders

It has been a problem for the Raiders to score in the final 20 yards this season. In their first four matches, they have only scored on 44.4 percent of their drives. The Chiefs have a well-earned reputation for putting big points on the board. If Las Vegas are to have any chance, they need to put the ball in the endzone. Settling for field goals will not win this matchup.

Kansas City is a tough place to go. The red sea of fans in can be intimidating to play against and disruptive to the offense. The Raiders will need to quiet the crowd with efficient drives and penalty-free offense.

#3 - Running the ball

Josh Jacobs in the endzone against the Denver Broncos

The Raiders grabbed their first win of the campaign against the Denver Broncos in Week 3. A large part of their success was handing the ball to Josh Jacobs. The 24-year-old had a career-high 144 yards on 28 carries and two touchdowns, leading his team to a 32-23 triumph.

They should look for a similar strategy against the Chiefs, which will in turn keep the ball out of Mahomes' reach. Running the ball effectively will give their defense time to rest and help Las Vegas manage the game. If the Chiefs struggle to stop the run, they will have to start packing the box. This will open up space for Darren Waller and Davante Adams in the passing game.

#4 - Getting Darren Waller in the game

Darren Waller catches the ball against the Tennessee Titans

Tight end Darren Waller has had a poor start to the season. He has recorded 16 receptions for 175 yards and a touchdown. He is one of the best receiving tight ends in the NFL and failing to utilize such a weapon is costing Las Vegas. Davante Adams is now the focal point, the talisman on offense, but they need to get Waller the ball. The Raiders should have one of the best offensive units in the NFL and they need to use all their pieces properly to improve.

#5 - Special teams efficiency

Las Vegas punting the football against Jacksonville

Las Vegas needs a clean game on both sides of the ball and also on special teams. If they are to win, there can be no muffed punts and no missed field goals or point afters. They simply cannot afford to let Kansas City start drives with good field position or turn the ball over on special teams.

These tiny points are essential as they get ready to face the Kansas City Chiefs, who reflect a powerful vibe this season. The outlook for the Raiders' season will be heavily impacted by this game. If they win, they will be back in the race for the AFC West. Morale and confidence will be high and anything could be possible. But if they lose, they go 1-4 and the headlines will be beyond ugly.

It will be interesting to see what happens in this huge matchup to conclude Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season.

