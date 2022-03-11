Why Russell Wilson's private jet got more attention than his blockbuster Broncos trade

Russell Wilson is headed to the Denver Broncos. He was traded earlier in the week and wasted no time in getting to his new destination, as seen in a tweet shared by ESPN's Mike Tannenbaum.

The tweet, with the picture shared within, is what is stirring up so much conversation around the quarterback.

As seen above, he is standing outside a private jet. The jet happens to have his personal logo on it, which revealed to fans that he in fact owns the plane. Fans knew he was rich, but who knew he was rich enough to have a private jet?

Everyone was on the case and one Twitter user revealed that this plane costs several million a year just to operate. It can also apparently seat 15 people.

Awesome plane — it can probably seat about 15 people and costs around $1M to $2M a year to operate, depending on fuel prices and how much he uses it. Mike Tannenbaum @RealTannenbaum Happy player/happy agent. ⁦ @DangeRussWilson ⁩ and Mark Rodgers landing in Denver yesterday. Happy player/happy agent. ⁦@DangeRussWilson⁩ and Mark Rodgers landing in Denver yesterday. https://t.co/M2h2SvFJQj It looks like Russell Wilson has a 2000 Gulfstream G-IV that was registered by his LLC last year.Awesome plane — it can probably seat about 15 people and costs around $1M to $2M a year to operate, depending on fuel prices and how much he uses it. twitter.com/RealTannenbaum… It looks like Russell Wilson has a 2000 Gulfstream G-IV that was registered by his LLC last year.Awesome plane — it can probably seat about 15 people and costs around $1M to $2M a year to operate, depending on fuel prices and how much he uses it. twitter.com/RealTannenbaum…

So now everyone knows Wilson has a private plane. His net worth is reportedly up at $135 million as well. The fact that he already has a private jet could mean his empire is only starting to be built.

Russell Wilson is seeking a second act in his NFL career

The quarterback has to be thrilled to see that Aaron Rodgers just got a deal worth $50 million annually. Well, it is yet to be official, but that is what has been reported. This figure completely resets the quarterback market and establishes a new base value for those in the top tier at the position.

That is good news because Wilson is playing on a deal that looks small at the moment. He will earn a combined $51 million over the next two seasons on his current deal. After that, he is set to hit free agency.

Denver made a big gamble to trade for him and it's unlikely there is a short-term plan in mind. That should mean a whopping new extension that matches or even goes past what Rodgers is getting in Green Bay. So he can double his yearly salary in an instant, while getting well over $100 million guaranteed in Denver. He could even go past the $150 million mark in guaranteed money with the way the market is trending.

So he may end up buying an ever larger plan as time goes on. If his net worth is at $135 million now, it will only skyrocket with a new deal in place. He has also said he wants to play for another decade. He is doing so at the perfect time, as quarterback deals may be worth even more than $50 or $60 million annually by then.

Wilson flashed his wealth by standing in front of his own private plane. By the time he is done in the NFL, he may be wealthy enough to buy a team.

