Sean McVay's Los Angeles Rams recorded the worst title defense of all time as they finished the 2022 regular season with a 5-12 record. The team finished third in the AFC West, with the least number of points scored by any team in the conference.

So, where did it all go wrong for McVay and the Rams this season? Here, we break down the five turning points during the campaign that left the Los Angeles head coach red-faced.

Los Angeles Rams HC Sean McVay

#1 'F**k them picks' a stubborn Rams philosophy

Rams general manager Les Snead has arguably been the most aggressive executive when it comes to trading draft picks for players. Although that philosophy helped the team win the Super Bowl in the 2021 season, it came back to haunt them the following campaign.

Peter Bukowski @Peter_Bukowski The Rams won a Super Bowl so it’s whatever, but “fuck them picks” is a lot less cute when your Family Dollar offensive line is getting your QB killed. The Rams won a Super Bowl so it’s whatever, but “fuck them picks” is a lot less cute when your Family Dollar offensive line is getting your QB killed.

Sean McVay also failed to address the issue and it left the team struggling for wins during the regular season. Amid the lack of new recruits, the Rams failed to bring in new ideas as well and were outdone by many teams in the league.

#2 Von Miller's departure

Von Miller played a crucial role in guiding the Los Angeles Rams to Super Bowl success. However, after their success, the team failed to give in to the linebacker's contract demands.

This eventually led to the eight-time Pro Bowler leaving the Rams for the Buffalo Bills. While Miller will play in the postseason once again, McVay and LA's campaign ended with the regular season.

#3 Matthew Stafford's injury

Matthew Stafford didn't have the best of starts to the 2022 regular season. However, the quarterback was still the glue that held the team together on the field.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate #Rams QB Matthew Stafford has been ruled out for Sunday's game vs. the #Chiefs , per HC Sean McVay. He's in concussion protocol, but it's more of a neck injury. #Rams QB Matthew Stafford has been ruled out for Sunday's game vs. the #Chiefs, per HC Sean McVay. He's in concussion protocol, but it's more of a neck injury.

Unfortunately, Stafford suffered a spinal cord contusion in Week 11 that ruled him out for the rest of the season. With their star quarterback out, the Rams looked unlikely to make the playoffs.

#4 Sean McVay's blockbuster Amazon broadcast deal

Very few can question Sean McVay's love for coaching. However, the Rams' head coach may have had his mind on planning for the next chapter in life.

As per reports, Amazon offered McVay a whopping $100 million for five years to join its broadcasting team on Thursday Night Football during the offseason. However, after winning the Super Bowl, McVay returned to Los Angeles dutifully.

Some still believe that Amazon's tempting offer may have caused a botheration for the head coach throughout the season.

#5 Aaron Donald's injury

Aaron Donald is widely regarded as one of the best defensive players in the modern NFL era. However, the three-time defensive player of the year suffered an ankle injury in Week 12 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Unfortunately, Donald was ruled out for the rest of the season. The nine-time Pro Bowler's absence left a big hole in the Rams' backline. The Rams then lost four of their last six games without Donald in their defense.

