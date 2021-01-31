How to stream the NFL Super Bowl for free

In Week 12 of the 2020-2021 NFL Season, the Kansas City Chiefs made the trip to Tampa Bay to meet the Buccaneers. Tyreek Hill and Patrick Mahomes would dominate the Buccaneers secondary. Both teams are now playing completely different football.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers had the tougher path to Super Bowl 55. The Buccaneers had to win three straight road games to make it to the Super Bowl. Ironically they now have a home Super Bowl game.

With the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the Buccaneers in Week 12, they took away the Buccaneers' home-field advantage. The Chiefs have proven that they can go into Tampa Bay and beat the Buccaneers.

Tom Brady will be looking to add to his Super Bowl ring collection. He wants his seventh Super Bowl ring and wants to separate himself more from the rest of the NFL.

Patrick Mahomes is looking to do something only seven NFL teams have been able to do. Win back-to-back Super Bowl Championships.

All the historical value that Super Bowl 55 has makes it a must-watch game. So, how can NFL fans who do not have cable television tune in to watch the big game on February 7, 2021, for free?

How NFL fans can stream Super Bowl 55 for free

Super Bowl 55 will be aired nationally on CBS. With the game being nationally televised on CBS, it offers NFL fans the opportunity to watch it for free. CBS will offer the game for free on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App.

Another option available for NFL fans to watch the game is with ExpressVPN. FuboTV also offers a free trial if NFL fans want to tune into the game on February 7. If NFL fans have Hulu, they also offer live television as an option to their subscribers.

With all the options stated above, it is almost impossible for NFL fans to miss one of the most anticipated Super Bowl matchups in recent years. Mahomes vs. Brady is a matchup that is almost as big as Brady vs. Brees.

The hype that comes with this game will definitely be lived up to.

Super Bowl 55 has all the fixings to be one of the best Super Bowls in the game's history. Thankfully for technology, it will be available for free for everyone to tune in and watch.