"I'm going to Disney World!" - Explaining why Super Bowl winners yell this phrase post-game

We have heard Super Bowl winners say the iconic phrase “I’m going to Disney World” after the big game.

Have you ever wondered how the phrase came about? The idea behind the now well-known advertisement came from the former Chairman and CEO of the Walt Disney Company, Michael Eisner.

Eisner came to the Walt Disney Company in 1984 with a sizable marketing background. This was subsequent to his position as President and CEO of Paramount Pictures.

Eisner and his wife, Jane Breckenridge, went to a dinner with Star Wars creator George Lucas, along with Dick Rutan and Jeana Yeager.

Rutan and Yeager are known for being the first team of aeronauts to fly around the world without stopping. The 1986 dinner took place in the middle of Eisner working on plans for Disney’s MGM Studios.

In the course of the dinner, the discussion turned towards Rutan and Yeager’s continuous flight earlier in 1986 and Eisner inquired both Rutan and Yeager:

“Well, now that you’ve accomplished the pinnacle of your aspirations, what could you possibly do next?”

Rutan’s response would go down in history as she responded to Eisner’s question with this:

“I’m going to Disneyland!"

The remark from Rutan resonated strongly with Breckenridge, who mentioned to her husband that it could make for an exceptional marketing catchphrase.

Eisner put the slogan into motion with a marketing campaign officially called "What's Next?" In 1987, it was instituted just in time for Super Bowl XXI.

The First Super Bowl MVP to Say “I’m Going to Disney World!”

Giants QB Phil Simms who first said "I'm going to Disney World"

New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms, the Super Bowl XXI MVP, became the first player to proclaim “I’m going to Disney World!” during the post-game celebrations.

He went 22 of 25 for 268 passing yards with three touchdowns in a 39-20 victory over the Denver Broncos.

Nearly all of the commercials shot with the slogan since then have highlighted the song “When You Wish Upon a Star”. They've also featured a short video clip of pyrotechnics over either Cinderella or Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Even though players are not required to take part, most MVPs have gone to one of Disney's Parks in either Florida or California. However, there have been some significant exceptions.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Trent Dilfer went in place of MVP, linebacker Ray Lewis.

Then-New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady starred in the commercial after Super Bowl LI. However, he gave his invite to attend Disney World to teammate running back James White.

Who will be the next player to say the famous five words after Super Bowl 2022 in Los Angeles? We’ll find out after the big game.

