How did Tim Boyle make NFL? A look at Jets QB’s journey over the years

After Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon in his team's opening game of the season, the New York Jets promoted Tim Boyle from their practice squad to the active roster in September. It was intended for Boyle to serve as Zach Wilson's backup quarterback.

Boyle was elevated to starting quarterback for the Jets' Week 12 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. This was following 10 games (nine of which he started) in which Wilson produced average performances.

Boyle, who is currently 29 years old, has spent his whole NFL career as a backup. During the week, Robert Saleh, the head coach of the New York Jets, expressed his optimism that Boyle would offer the squad an opportunity to try something fresh with the offense.

Boyle's start against the Dolphins marks his first meaningful playing action since he logged three starts with the Detroit Lions in 2021. His stats weren't very impressive — 61 passes completed of 94 for 526 yards, three scores, and six interceptions — and he lost all of those games.

Tim Boyle's football career started while he was a player at Connecticut's Xavier High School. During his tenure, he contributed to the team's three championship victories.

Boyle attended Eastern Kentucky and UConn for his collegiate football career before signing as an undrafted free agent with the Green Bay Packers in 2018. He spent three years as Aaron Rodgers' colleague with the Packers.

Boyle signed with the Lions in 2021 after leaving Green Bay, and he played for the Detroit and Chicago Bears last year before joining the Jets ahead of the 2023 campaign.

Tim Boyle's college stats

After graduating from high school, Tim Boyle enrolled in UConn. Before moving to Eastern Kentucky, he had only one touchdown pass and 13 interceptions in three seasons of mostly poor play at UConn. As a redshirt senior at Kentucky, he started 11 games and led the conference in passing yards.

Boyle was signed by the Green Bay Packers in 2018 as an undrafted free agent following his career as a collegiate football player.

Aaron Rodgers' injury update

It appears that the New York Jets' chances of making the playoffs are decreasing, and it might now seem illogical to hurry Aaron Rodgers back from the Achilles injury.

Although it was first believed that Rodgers would be out for the entire season, there were glimmers of hope as each week went by that he would be able to play again this year.

As he continues to heal as quickly as possible without endangering his Achilles, the four-time MVP winner is beginning to look like he might actually make a comeback this season. However, there is still no known date for his return.

A difficult assignment awaits the New York Jets if they still want to be in the playoff picture, whether or not A-Rod returns this season.