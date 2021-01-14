How did Tim Lester die?

Tim Lester (Timothy Lee Lester), formerly of the Rams, Steelers, and Cowboys has passed away from COVID-19 complications, at the age of 52. The news was released by the NFL Players Association on Tuesday.

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Tim Lester. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/XCrGEraRFj — NFLPA Former Players (@NFLPAFmrPlayers) January 12, 2021

Lester played for nine seasons, starting with the Rams, then the Steelers, and lastly for the Cowboys during his final season in the league. Most of his NFL success came in L.A. and Pittsburgh, as the lead blocker for Hall of Famer, Jerome Bettis. In fact, for every season Lester blocked for him, Bettis was able to gain over 1,000 yards. Because of this, Lester became quickly known as the "Bus Driver", to lead the way for Bettis' "Bus".

Tim Lester leaves fans with a lasting legacy

TIm Lester was a popular player in college, as a running back at Eastern Kentucky University (1988-91). He gained 3,640 yards with 37 touchdowns, earning All-Ohio Valley Conference, First-Team honors twice (1988 & 89). From there, he was taken in the 10th round of the 1992 NFL Draft, by the Rams. Because of his achievements on the field, he was inducted into the Eastern Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame (2011), and the Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame (2018).

He is survived by his wife Natalie, and their four children.