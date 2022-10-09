Watch Texans vs. Jaguars: live stream, channel and time

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been one of the more surprising teams in the NFL through the first four weeks. They have a divisional matchup hosting the Houston Texans this Sunday at TIAA Bank Field. The Jaguars are currently in first place in the AFC South with a 2-2 record while the Texans are looking for their first win of the season. They sit at 0-3-1.

Jacksonville lost their first game of the season to the Washington Commanders, 28-22. They then bounced back with a strong divisional victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Entering the game as a four-point underdog, the Jaguars shut the Colts out 24-0. In doing so they made a statement that they were a team to be taken seriously this year.

A week later, they dismantled an injured Los Angeles Chargers team on the road, 38-10. This past week, they faced their biggest test of the season in the Philadelphia Eagles. After taking an early 14-0 lead before the end of the first quarter, the Jaguars fell to the home team, 29-21.

Houston began the season with a surprising tie with the Indianapolis Colts. They lost their next two games to the Denver Broncos (16-9) and the Chicago Bears (23-20) by one score. In their most recent game, they lost to the Chargers, 34-24.

Jacksonville are currently a seven-point favorite over the Texans. They are -335 moneyline favorites while the Texans are +260 underdogs. The over/under is currently 43.5 points.

What time is Texans vs. Jaguars in Week 5?

The Jaguars will host the Texans this Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Which channel will broadcast Texans vs. Jaguars in Week 4?

The Jaguars-Texans game will be broadcast via CBS

How to watch Texans vs. Jaguars in Week 5 on live stream?

Fans can stream the Texans vs. Jaguars game online on the NFL Game Pass app and via Paramount Plus.

Texans vs. Jaguars Prediction

The Jaguars won two in a row before losing last week to the Eagles. The Texans have tied the Colts this season, but are still looking for their first win.The Jaguars are heavy home favorites and seem to be one of the most improved teams this season and have a bit more about them.

Prediction: Trevor Lawrence and James Robinson bounce back and put on great performances. Jacksonville defeat the Texans by 8+ ploints.

