How Trevor Lawrence's injury changes everything for the Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence exited the Cincinnati Bengals-Jacksonville Jaguars game in the fourth quarter, and everything has changed.

CJ Beathard stepped in and play in overtime, and that could be a familiar theme for the Jaguars. Lawrence has started every game since he was drafted first in 2021, but that streak will end now.

On Tuesday, the diagnosis will made known, and it looks like a rough day is coming up for Jaguars fans. With a fearsome Cleveland Browns defense coming up next week, the Jaguars could find a backup quarterback having to evade Myles Garrett.

A rare Sunday Night Football game vs the Baltimore Ravens, who are firmly in the run for the AFC's one seed, is also on the agenda. A soft final three games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers and Tennessee Titans will close out the year. CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans are just one game behind Jacksonville in the division and are looking better by the week.

Quarterback injuries have been very frequent this season, as three of the four AFC South starter quarterbacks have suffered injuries, Tannehill is back, but Anthony Richardson is done for the year, and it looks like Trevor Lawrence could join him.

The Jaguars are in trouble without their franchise quarterback.

Trevor Lawrence joins long-list of quarterback injuries in 2023

Cincinnati Bengals vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Kenny Pickett's potential injury means the the three wildcard teams in the AFC have their starting quarterbacks on the sideline.

Anthony Richardson and Deshaun Watson are done for the season, and so is the quarterback for the Bengals whom the Jaguars would have faced. Joe Burrow's season ended against the Baltimore Ravens a few weeks ago, as he has suffered his second long-term injury since being drafted.

And we all know what happened to Aaron Rodgers. The Jets traded away pretty much everything for the Super Bowl winner only for the QB to get injured within three snaps.

Aaron Rodgers is done for the season, and the Jets offense has been unfathomably poor since. Kirk Cousins, who started the season strongly, also had his season ended due to injury.

We have to hope that Trevor Lawrence is fine, but with the playoffs only a month away, you fear the worst.