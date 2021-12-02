How Tua Tagovailoa has reinvented himself to lead Dolphins' late-season playoff push

Tua Tagovailoa was incredible in the month of November. The Miami Dolphins are currently on a four-game winning streak and are now poised for a home stretch that could mean a playoff berth. This has been one of the most surprising storylines in the NFL as the Dolphins went on a seven-game losing streak.

Beating tough teams like the Baltimore Ravens and the Carolina Panthers helped the Dolphins gain confidence that has not been shaken.

Much of the Dolphins' current success is owed to the defense showing up, but even more than that is how starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has emerged as one of the top-tier quarterbacks that most college scouts see him as.

How much better is Tua Tagovailoa?

To be fair, basing Tua's performance off at the beginning of the season is quite fair. Tua was only three weeks into the 2021 season before a big shot from a defender broke some of his ribs and left the quarterback sidelined for a minimum of three weeks. Since his return, and the offensive line learning their lessons when it comes to protecting their quarterback, Tua has turned into one of the most accurate passers in the league.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Tua Tagovailoa ranks among qualified QBs this month



Rank

Comp pct 80.5% 1st

Passer Rating 110.0 4th

Yards/att 8.58 2nd

Win pct 1.000 t-1st Tua Tagovailoa ranks among qualified QBs this month RankComp pct 80.5% 1stPasser Rating 110.0 4thYards/att 8.58 2ndWin pct 1.000 t-1st https://t.co/IxPvqki6nU

Tua had a fantastic month in November, logging an incredibly high completion rate. Even though touchdowns and yardage come in as one of the most important stats from quarterbacks. Completing passes at a high rate can mean the difference between moving the chains or not for scoring drives.

The Dolphins have been fantastic in their opening drives for games, and Tua has reinvented himself as a quick-thinking and efficient passer that can lead his team into successful scoring drives right from the beginning. Having a high offensive motor that chews up the game clock and finds ways to score turns a one-dimensional team into a unit that is constantly keeping defenses guessing.

The Dolphins' early-season struggles saw their offense turn into a pass-heavy mess, as their run game was non-existent. The playbook also seemed to be a bit bland as Jacoby Brissett and Tua were throwing mostly dink-and-dunk passes. However, Tua has been allowed to run the ball deeper, which has also elevated the offensive prowess of the team. A scary defense and Tua playing lights out could mean great things for the Dolphins moving forward.

Next Gen Stats @NextGenStats



The pass traveled 52.3 yards in the air, Tua's longest completion of his NFL career, and first over 50 yards. Tua has set new career-longs by air distance in back-to-back games (45.8 yards to Waddle in Wk 10 vs BAL).



#MIAvsNYJ | #FinsUp Tua Tagovailoa & Mack Hollins (65-yd TD)The pass traveled 52.3 yards in the air, Tua's longest completion of his NFL career, and first over 50 yards. Tua has set new career-longs by air distance in back-to-back games (45.8 yards to Waddle in Wk 10 vs BAL). Tua Tagovailoa & Mack Hollins (65-yd TD)The pass traveled 52.3 yards in the air, Tua's longest completion of his NFL career, and first over 50 yards. Tua has set new career-longs by air distance in back-to-back games (45.8 yards to Waddle in Wk 10 vs BAL).#MIAvsNYJ | #FinsUp https://t.co/htZKa0kqlQ

Tua looks a lot more comfortable in the pocket and has turned from a one-ready quarterback to one that can run an efficient, high-pace RPO-styled offense. Tua's accuracy has been coveted by most teams. His injury concerns also seem to be behind him as he has effectively run the ball as well.

Tua has 68 rush yards and three TDs on 25 attempts. Those numbers aren't anywhere near someone like Lamar Jackson, but Tua being able to turn the motor on and run the ball in changes his offensive game even more.

Tua has matured right before everyone's eyes and is turning to the level at which he played in Alabama. It will be interesting to see if the Dolphins' end-of-season games go their way and they end up in the playoffs.

