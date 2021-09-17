How Tyrod Taylor can show the Cleveland Browns what they are missing at quarterback

Tyrod Taylor returns to Ohio on Sunday as the Houston Texans quarterback and his former team, the Cleveland Browns, are set to get a wake-up call about what they are missing under centre.

Tyrod Taylor was signed as the Browns' starting quarterback in 2018, the same year they drafted Baker Mayfield with the number one overall pick in the NFL draft.

In Tyrod Taylor's first start for the Browns, he helped the desperately struggling franchise snap their 16-game losing streak in a tied game with the Pittsburgh Steelers following their disastrous 0-16, 2017 season. The promotion of Baker Mayfield, however, was inevitable.

When Tyrod Taylor went down injured in Week 3, the rookie arrived with a bang, leading a comeback win against the New York Jets. Mayfield has been the starter ever since and now enters his fourth season in the NFL.

Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski have a $40 million decision to make in 2021. The Browns have a Super Bowl-ready roster and one of the biggest question marks is at quarterback. There's little doubting Mayfield's physical skill set, but has he progressed enough with his decision-making to warrant being rewarded with a franchise QB contract?

Tyrod Taylor firmly believes he has improved since 2018. "Any time you get a chance to play against your former team, it's definitely an opportunity for you to showcase how you've progressed as a player," the 32-year-old said ahead of the Week 2 encounter.

"Am I excited to go back? Yes, I am," Taylor added. "But it's not about me, it's about our team here and us working hard throughout this week and us executing on Sunday."

Why a QB like Tyrod Taylor could improve the Cleveland Browns

Tyrod Taylor is a mobile, dual-threat quarterback that can carve open a defense with his running ability. The Texans QB is not the most accurate passer in tight windows, but he is a smooth operator, since he never gets flustered, and he does have the agility and speed to scramble to help receivers get open, as seen below.

Admittedly, it was a poor Jacksonville Jaguars defense that the Texans scored 37 points against in Week 1. Taylor completed 21 of 33 passes for 291 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 40 yards from four attempts. Still, this type of versatility brings so many extra options for an offensive coordinator. In Taylor's career, he averages 25.9 rushing yards per game, compared to Mayfield's 9.4.

Cleveland has one of the best running offenses in the NFL, finishing third in total rushing yards in 2020. Nick Chubb is the star playmaker on offense, and alongside Kareem Hunt, the Browns have the best one-two punch in the NFL. Drop a quarterback into Stefanski's system who is a threat with his legs and suddenly you have a dangerous offense that could be unstoppable in a read-option scheme.

The next few months will determine whether Mayfield is the Browns' franchise QB of the future. Seeing a nine-point lead slip away in the fourth quarter against the Chiefs in Week 1 was not a good start. In the last quarter, Mayfield's first two drives resulted in punts and his final pass was intercepted to seal the defeat. The Browns were relying on Mayfield's ability in the pocket and he did not deliver.

When scouting quarterbacks, NFL teams are often searching for an accurate passer with poise under pressure, a huge arm and a dual-threat skillset, like the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen – who the Browns overlooked to select Mayfield in the 2018 draft. A quarterback with limitations in the passing game can still lead a winning team if he can take off and gain yards on the ground.

Nobody is suggesting the Browns should go out and broker a trade to bring back Tyrod Taylor, but if he was parachuted into this Browns offense, Taylor has some of the tools that could take Cleveland to the next level. On Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium, Taylor can remind the Browns what they once had, and what they may need to look for in their next franchise quarterback.

