Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead in his hotel room Monday morning. Jackson checked into the Homewood Suites in Brandon, Florida on January 11th. Vincent Jackson's family filed a missing person's report on Thursday last week.

The police department located Vincent Jackson the next day and lifted the missing persons report after finding Jackson to be safe. One of the housekeepers at the Homewood Suites found Vincent Jackson on Monday morning. When the police showed up it did not seem like there were any signs of struggle or trauma to Jackson's body.

Former Chargers and Buccaneers WR Vincent Jackson has died at age 38.



With there being no signs of struggle or trauma to Vincent Jackson's body, it brings one question to mind. How did Vincent Jackson die?

How did former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson die?

Former San Diego Chargers WR Vincent Jackson

The cause of death for Vincent Jackson has not been determined because the autopsy for Jackson has not yet been completed. When the news broke about Vincent Jackson, it hit both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Chargers hard. The former wide receiver played for both franchises and made huge contributions for both.

3x Pro Bowler Vincent Jackson was found dead in Tampa on Monday at age 38 🙏



Jackson started his NFL career with the San Diego Chargers and ended his 12 year NFL career with the Buccaneers after an ACL injury. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans looked up to Vincent Jackson when he was drafted into the NFL. Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy released this statement to the Tampa Bay Times via text message.

“A person who was more than a football player, he was a great husband and father who spent his life trying to help other people. Spreading love and joy and doing everything in his power to make the next man smile. Somebody I considered to be more than a teammate, he was truly a friend and one of my mentors in my young age of the NFL."

McCoy went on to say this about his former teammate.

“My nickname for him was ‘the ultimate pro’ because he did everything right. Off the field, nutrition, taking care of his body, working out, offseason, practice habits and especially on game day. He was a true example of how we should be as professionals and more importantly men. He will truly be missed!! Love you Jack!!”

The kind words that have been shared by former teammates and former teams have been amazing. Until an autopsy is conducted, it will remain an open investigation into how the former NFL wide receiver passed away. One thing that is for sure is that Vincent Jackson will truly be missed by everyone in the NFL.