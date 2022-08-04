When is the 2022 NFL Hall Of Fame Game starting? Coverage Details, Time and Date for the Las Vegas Raiders vs Jacksonville Jaguars

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will be the first NFL action since Super Bowl 56 back in February. In this game, we’ll see the Las Vegas Raiders face the Jacksonville Jaguars. The matchup is based on the year’s Hall of Fame class and what teams they played for.

In the Pro Football Hall of Fame class this year, wide receiver Cliff Branch and defensive end/tackle Richard Seymour played for the Raiders. Offensive tackle Tony Boselli played his entire seven-year career with the Jaguars.

The rest of the 2022 class includes safety LeRoy Butler, former NFL official/administrator Art McNally, linebacker Sam Mills, head coach Dick Vermeil, and defensive end/tackle Bryant Young. Without further ado, let's talk about where you watch the game.

Coverage Details for Raiders vs Jaguars game

Live coverage of the game will start at 7:00 p.m. ET on Football Night in America at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Time and date for Raiders vs Jaguars game

Date: Thursday, August 4, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Where to watch: NBC and Peacock (NFL+ on your mobile device)

Commentators: Mike Tirico, Cris Collingsworth, Melissa Stark

Familiar faces in different places for the NFL Hall of Fame game

Jacksonville Jaguars v Oakland Raiders

The theme for this game could be the offseason moves made by both franchises on and off the field this offseason. Looking at the Raiders, the team hired New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as their new head coach.

McDaniels was the head coach of the Denver Broncos from 2010 until his dismissal after Week 13 of the 2011 season. Las Vegas also traded for former Green Bay Packers All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams and signed defensive end/linebacker Chandler Jones.

The Jaguars have been quite busy this offseason. They signed players like receiver Christian Kirk, tight end Evan Engram, and offensive guard Brandon Scherff. Jacksonville also hired Super Bowl-winning head coach Doug Pederson to replace Urban Meyer.

There’s a chance we could see the number one overall pick in Georgia linebacker Travon Walker for the Jaguars. We’ll see how long each team’s starters play in the game.

NFL fans will no longer have to wait to see football as the unofficial start to the 2022 season finally begins in Canton.

