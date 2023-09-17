How to watch 49er vs. Rams: TV schedule, live stream details and more

The San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams will play on Sunday, September 17 at SoFi Stadium. This pitts two fierce NFC West rivals against one another.

FOX will broadcast the contest for viewers across both regions. Play-by-play responsibilities will be handled by Kevin Kugler, and Mark Sanchez will be the analyst. Laura Okmin will be on the sidelines, giving updates throughout the game.

San Francisco defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 30-7 in a spectacular victory. The 49ers' ability to score 30 points against a Pittsburgh team famed for its resiliency was impressive.

With the Rams, the Niners will face a different challenge. With a streak of success against the Rams dating back to the regular season of 2019, Kyle Shanahan of San Francisco has essentially become Sean McVay's worst nightmare. In that period, Shanahan has only lost once against the head coach of the Rams, which was key, as it was the NFC Championship game in early 2022.

Below is everything you need to know to watch the game:

Date and Time: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:05 p.m. EST

Stadium: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

TV: Fox

Streaming: FuboTV, NFL+, DAZN (Canada)

Play-by-Play: Kevin Kugler

: Kevin Kugler Color Analyst: Mark Sanchez

Where to live stream 49ers vs. Rams?

There will be live streaming of the San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams game on FuboTV, NFL+, the Fox Sports app, as well as other streaming services. The NFL Sunday Ticket package is another option for fans to view the game.

Fans in Canada are able to enjoy the game live on DAZN, which is the only provider of NFL Game Pass.

49ers vs Rams injury reports

San Francisco 49ers injury report

Samuel Womack, a cornerback for the San Francisco 49ers, won't be playing against the Rams because of a knee injury. He missed training on Thursday and Friday and is now anticipated to be on the injured reserve list temporarily.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw sat out practice on Wednesday because of a groin ailment, but he recovered in time to participate fully in practice on Friday and was taken off the final injury report.

Los Angeles Rams injury report

The Los Angeles Rams have listed a number of players as questionable for their game against the San Francisco 49ers. This includes wide receiver Puka Nacua, offensive lineman Coleman Shelton, linebacker Ernest Jones, and defensive back Russ Yeast. These players could all be selected at the last minute.

Aaron Donald is available for Week 2, he just had a rest day on Friday.