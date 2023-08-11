How to watch Bengals vs Packers: TV channel, streaming options and more 

On August 11, 2023, the Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals will kick off their preseason.

Later today, the Packers' new era without Aaron Rodgers is going to start. The team's offseason was turbulent as Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets. Jordan Love may make an appearance tonight for one or two sequences.

The Bengals and the Packers will meet for the first time tonight in more than 10 years in the preseason. The Packers won in the most recent matchup between the two sides in the preseason, a 27-13 victory in 2012, despite the Bengals winning five of the previous six meetings.

Here is all the information you need before the game:

Date: Friday, August 11

Kick-off: 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST / 1 a.m. CET

Location: Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

TV channels: NFL Network, NBC, CBS, FOX.

Live streams: FuboTV, Hulu, NFL+ (U.S.), DAZN (Canada)

Fans have access to the game on their corresponding local television channels in the Cincinnati and Green Bay areas. That is NBC 26 in Green Bay and CBS in Cincinnati.

On the other hand, NFL Network is where potential spectators from outside these two regions can watch the game.

On FuboTV, streamers are able to watch the game. Fans will get the opportunity to watch ESPN, NFL Network, ABC, Fox, CBS, and many other live stations when they use this streaming service. The TV streaming package, which costs $75 per month, provides almost all the channels you'll want to enjoy the NFL preseason and regular season games. A seven-day free trial is available on the platform.

Who will start for the Green Bay Packers against the Bengals?

Jordan Love, the Packers' number one quarterback after the departure of Aaron Rodgers, might be given some reps against the Bengals.

The Packers anticipate that Love will start the match with a couple of plays before being replaced by Alex McGough or Sean Clifford. Fans who want to see Love perform should tune in promptly, then stay tuned to see if either McGough or Clifford will impress in their bids to be the second-string signal-caller.

Who will start for the Cincinnati Bengals against the Packers?

Following the injury Joe Burrow sustained recently, the quarterback situation in Cincinnati is still unclear. Burrow had a calf injury during practice, therefore fans should anticipate lots of rotation as is typical in exhibition contests.

A good deal of the team's key starters won't be on the pitch when the game kicks off, according to head coach Zac Taylor, who told journalists as much on Wednesday. The squad doesn't really have to endanger the physical condition of its key players.