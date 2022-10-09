How to watch Chargers vs. Browns: live stream, channel and time

Week 5 brings another tantalizing matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers taking on the Cleveland Browns. Both teams come into this game with 2-2 records and the victor will have a winning record by the end of the match. It is a match that neither team will want to lose.

The Chargers have played reasonably well this season when they defeated the Las Vegas Raiders and the Houston Texans. Neither of those were particularly testing opponents, and their loss against the Kansas City Chiefs was a truer reflection of where they are. But losing to them by just three points was not the worst result. Their loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars was an abject performance on both sides of the ball. They gave up 38 points on defense, scoring only 10. Fans will hope that such a shocking performance will not be replicated in their upcoming game.

Cleveland defeated the hapless Carolina Panthers in the opening game of the season and beat the Pittsburgh Steelers as well. They lost last week to the Atlanta Falcons and before that to the New York Jets in scarcely believable fashion.The challenge against the Los Angeles Chargers might be much tougher than their previous assignments and Cleveland may struggle in this fixture.

The betting parameters are as follows:

Team Money Line Points Spread Points Total Los Angeles Chargers - 120 -1.5 (-107) U47.5 (-110) Cleveland Browns + 115 +2.5 (-110) O47.5 (-110)

What time is the Chargers vs. Browns game tonight in Week 5?

The game will kick off at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio at 1:00 PM ET.

What channel will broadcast the Chargers vs. Browns game tonight in Week 5?

The game will be broadcast live on CBS.

How to watch Chargers vs. Browns game tonight in Week 5 on live stream?

Fans can stream the game online on the NFL Game Pass app.

Chargers vs. Browns prediction

Cleveland are at home but their form has been patchy and their 2-2 record is average. With the exception of the Jacksonville game, the Chargers have done well and came close to matching the Kansas City Chiefs in their only loss.

Prediction: The Chargers will win by at least one touchdown score.

Poll : 0 votes