How to watch Chiefs vs. Dolphins game: TV channel, live stream details, and more

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Miami Dolphins in a Week 9 international NFL game in Germany. Tyreek Hill will play against the Chiefs for the first time since leaving the team before the 2022 NFL season.

The matchup promises to be a classic, as both teams enter the game with 6-2 records. The game will feature two dynamic offenses, numerous Pro Bowlers, and a desire to leave the game with a 7-2 record heading into Week 10.

Where is the Chiefs vs. Dolphins game in Week 9?

The Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins game will take place at the Waldstadion, also known as Deutsche Bank Park, in Frankfurt, Germany. This game marks the first Germany fixture in either team's history.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Date: Sunday, Nov. 5

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

Time: 8:30 a.m. CT

TV Channel: NBC

Venue: Waldstadion, Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany

Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report for Week 9

The Kansas City Chiefs are healthy heading into their Week 9 game against the Miami Dolphins. However, a couple of potential starters are listed on the injury report.

Cornerback Willie Gay Jr. has an injured tailbone and remains questionable for the Week 9 game. Also, the Chiefs have a host of players currently on the injured reserve; they include Prince Tega Wanogho (quadriceps), Nick Bolton (wrist), and Justyn Ross (unknown).

However, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that wide receiver Richie James (knee) is "close" to returning from injured reserve, though, the receiver remains without a clear timeline to resume playing.

Miami Dolphins Injury Report for Week 9

Miami, too, has injury concerns ahead of their fixture against the Kansas City Chiefs.

First off, breakout rookie star running back De'Von Achane remains on the injured reserve ahead of Week 9. Achane, who is recovering from a knee injury, is expected to return in Week 11. Chris Brooks, Isaiah Wynn, and Terron Armstead are also on injured reserve.

On a positive note, safety Javon Holland and cornerback Xavien Howard are close to full fitness and could return soon to the lineup.