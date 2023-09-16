How to watch Chiefs vs Jaguars: TV schedule, live stream details and more

The Chiefs vs. Jaguars game will take place at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville this Sunday. This matchup marks the 16th encounter in their storied rivalry, with the Jaguars clinching 6 victories and the Chiefs securing 9.

Recent history favors the Chiefs, who have triumphed in their last five face-offs. In the previous season, the Chiefs dominated the AFC West with an impressive 14-3 record, leading the overall standings in the 2022 NFL season.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars led the AFC South with a 9-8 record, landing them at the seventh position in the 2022 NFL standings.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Their first meeting dates back to 1997, when the Jaguars outplayed the Chiefs with a 24-10 scoreline. The most recent clash occurred in the 2023 postseason during the Divisional Round, where the Chiefs clinched victory with a 27-20 score, dashing the Jaguars' hopes of a Super Bowl triumph.

Following this triumph, the Chiefs went on to secure the 2023 Super Bowl title, overcoming the Cincinnati Bengals in the Conference Championship and the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl showdown.

This Week 2 showdown promises high-octane action for fans. Read on for more details on how to catch every thrilling moment.

What time is Chiefs vs Jaguars kickoff?

Chiefs vs Jaguars 2023

The electrifying face-off between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars will take place at the iconic Everbank Stadium. This clash is set to unfold on Sunday, Sept. 17, kicking off at 1:00 P.M. EST.

Both teams are poised for an all-out battle, each with victory in their sights. The Jacksonville Jaguars are particularly hungry for a win, aiming to shatter their current 0-7 losing streak.

They've made a powerful entrance, clinching victories in all their preseason clashes against the Cowboys, Lions, and Dolphins. Their recent Week 1 triumph saw them upset the Colts with a 31-21 scoreline.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs, after securing wins in two out of three preseason games, faced a setback in the Week 1 regular season opener against the Lions.

As the stakes run high, expect nothing short of a nail-biting showdown between these determined teams.

What channel is Chiefs vs Jaguars on?

The adrenaline-pumping Sunday showdown between the Chiefs and the Jaguars will take place at Everbank Stadium, kicking off at 1:00 P.M. ET. You can catch every heart-pounding play live, courtesy of CBS.

Chiefs vs Jaguars 2023

In the broadcast booth, Ian Eagle will be your play-by-play guide, delivering the action with precision.

Charles Davis will provide insightful color commentary, adding depth to every moment on the field. And on the sidelines, Evan Washburn will be your eyes and ears, bringing you up-close insights and updates throughout the game.

Where can I live stream Chiefs vs Jaguars?

For fans in the broadcast areas, the game will be aired on the CBS network, ensuring seamless viewing. But if you're outside these regions, don't worry.

You can still witness every heart-pounding moment through live streaming on NFL+, Hulu Live, and Fubo TV. Just remember, acquiring the respective package is essential for access.

Note - Please schedule this piece 24 hours prior to the game.