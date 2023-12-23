How to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Week 16 Game tonight: TV channel, live stream details, and more

The Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers will face off in a Saturday night football game in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season. Both teams are in the playoff picture but could drop out entirely with a loss in tonight's game.

The Cincinnati Bengals come into the game with an 8-6 record and are fresh off a pivotal Week 15 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Bengals backup QB Jake Browning is playing decent football and is putting up Joe Burrow-esque performances in his side's postseason quest.

As for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mike Tomlin's proud record of having zero losing seasons as the Steelers' head coach is in jeopardy. The Steelers come into this game with a 7-7 record and are significant underdogs for the must-win game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

They're fresh off a 30-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts and won't find it easier against a resurgent Bengals side.

Which way should Giants next year? Fire up our 2024 NFL Draft Simulator to get NY back in contention

What channel is the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on tonight?

The Cincinnati Bengals versus Pittsburgh Steelers game will air on NBC. The network will showcase the Saturday Night Football game, which sees two teams battle for potential postseason slots.

The Steelers have a home-ground advantage, as the game will be played at the Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. However, the Bengals come into the game with better form and arguably a better roster.

How do you watch the Bengals vs Steelers on Saturday?

The Cincinnati Bengals versus Pittsburgh Steelers game is one of this week's Saturday Night Football games. These games are increasingly common as the season ends and the college football season has reached the Bowl game stage.

Both teams remain in the playoff picture, and would be gunning for a win.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Announcers: Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge

Livestream: FuboTV, DAZN, Peacock, SlingTV

TV: NBC

Venue: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Bengals vs. Steelers injury report for Week 16

The Bengals and Steelers will miss some key players in this crunch matchup. Here's a rundown of tonight's injury reports for both teams.

Cincinnati Bengals injury report for Week 16

According to the Cincinnati Bengals' official website, they'll miss one major player in tonight's game. The player is Pro Bowl wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who has failed to recover from a shoulder injury. Chase missed every practice session this week and will not partake in tonight's game.

Furthermore, the Bengals have six more players on the injury report. Chase Brown, Alex Cappa, Cameron Sample, Joe Bachie, Jake Browning, and Jackson Carman. These players are currently unassigned and will likely feature in tonight's game, barring any unforeseen events.

Pittsburgh Steelers injury report for Week 16

As for the Pittsburgh Steelers, they will need three critical starters for tonight's game. The starters ruled out are franchise QB Kenny Pickett, defensive back Trenton Thompson, and All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. These players deal with various injury issues and have been officially ruled out of Week 16.

Furthermore, defensive back Elijah Riley is questionable with an ankle injury. The other players on the injury report, namely Najee Harris, Isaac Seumalo, Broderick Jones, Pat Freiermuth, and Cameron Heyward, are unassigned.

Kyler Murray or Matthew Stafford? Check out our experts' Start/Sit projections for Week 16