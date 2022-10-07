How to watch Colts vs. Broncos: live stream, channel and time

The Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos are poised to face off on Thursday Night Football. The Broncos find themselves in third place at 2-2 after a frustrating loss to the previously winless Las Vegas Raiders. The Colts are 1-2-1 and are just one win from being tied for the most in the AFC South.

Both teams figured to compete for the playoffs, so neither can really afford a loss, even at this early stage in the season. All eyes will be in Denver for a hotly contested matchup.

Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan, who are both new to their respective teams, haven't had quite the impact their teams would have liked. Wilson in particular, as he was paid a handsome sum to stay in Denver and has not looked worth the money so far.

What time is Broncos-Colts tonight?

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15, so by about 8:30 one of the offenses will be on the field, hoping their quarterback shows some of the skill they had in mind when they were traded for.

What channel is Broncos-Colts on?

This year, Thursday Night Football is exclusively on Amazon Prime. In previous years, other channels had the streaming rights, including Fox, NBC and CBS, but Amazon Prime secured a deal with the NFL.

For the next 11 years (or more if the deal is ever extended), Amazon Prime will be the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football. Week 5's matchup is no different.

Broncos-Colts predictions

Despite the loss, the Broncos are coming off a strong performance last week in which their vaunted offense finally played fairly well. Wilson looked good and his duo of elite wide receivers did, too.

However, they lost star running back Javonte Williams to an ACL and MCL tear. Melvin Gordon III will start as he has done a lot in the past, but he's had fumbling issues, losing four in as many games, including one that was returned for a score last week.

Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders

Indianapolis lost a tight one to division rival Tennessee Titans. Ryan performed admirably, throwing for a season-high 356 yards. He paired that with two touchdowns and one interception.

A few key injuries may play a role. Wilson is nursing a shoulder injury, though he maintains that he will play. On the other side, star running back Johnathan Taylor is dealing with an ankle injury. Either one of those player's potential inactivity could sink their team's chances.

The Broncos are currently three and a half point favorites, so expect them to get a narrow victory. Prediction: Broncos 27- Colts 23.

Poll : 0 votes