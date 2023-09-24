How to watch Cowboys vs. Cardinals: TV schedule, live stream details and more

The Cardinals will host the Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2023 season on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, at State Farm Stadium. This matchup features two NFC teams going in opposite directions so far.

Fox is the destination to watch this game primarily across the southern part of the United States. Joe Davis will be the lead play-by-play announcer, Daryl Johnston as the analyst and Pam Oliver as the sideline reporter with various reports and insights.

Dallas is coming off a dominant win over the Jets by a score of 30 -10 in Week 2. The defense came through with four turnovers and made quarterback Zach Wilson throw for 170 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions.

The Cowboys should have an easier time this week as the Cardinals are winless at 0 - 2. Arizona gave up 31 points in the second half to the Giants at home in Week 2. However, Arizona has had Dallas' number as of late, winning seven of their past eight meetings.

Here's everything you need to know to watch this game:

Date and Time: Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. EST

Stadium: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

TV: Fox

Streaming: FuboTV, NFL+, DAZN (Canada)

Play-by-Play: Joe Davis

Color Analyst: Daryl Johnston

Where to livestream Cowboys vs. Cardinals?

This Week 3 matchup can be live-streamed on FuboTV, NFL+, the Fox Sports app and other streaming services. The NFL Sunday Ticket package on YouTube is another choice for fans to see the game. For those in Canada, check out DAZN to see the two NFC franchises go head-to-head.

Cowboys vs. Cardinals Injury Report

Dallas Cowboys injury report

One big name on the Cowboys injury report is All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs. Diggs suffered a devastating knee injury and is out this game and the rest of the 2023 season.

Three of the team's offensive linemen are on the report: guard Zack Martin, Tyron Smith and Tyler Biadasz. Martin and Biadasz are listed as questionable, while Smith is down as unspecified on the report. Martin has an ankle injury, Smith is dealing with a knee injury and Biadasz has a hamstring injury.

Arizona Cardinals injury report

The team will be without defensive end Carlos Watkins and linebacker Josh Woods versus Dallas this week. Watkins is out with a biceps injury, as Woods is out with an ankle injury.

Defensive tackle Leki Fotu is listed as questionable with a shoulder injury. Lastly, offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum is down as unspecified with an injury to his hand.