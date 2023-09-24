How to watch Dolphins vs. Broncos: TV schedule, live stream details and more

The Miami Dolphins will host the Denver Broncos at the Hard Rock Stadium in a Week 3 matchup of the 2023 NFL season. The game will be played on Sunday, September 24 and kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET. It's expected to be a hot day in Miami Gardens, Florida with game-time temperatures in the upper 80's. It could also be a wet one, with scattered thunderstorms in the area all day long.

The game will be broadcast live on CBS as one of the featured matchups during the early window of a loaded Sunday slate. Kevin Harlan will handle the play-by-play duties for the contest and he will be joined in the booth by Trent Green, serving as the analyst. Melanie Collins will be the sideline reporter, rounding their coverage team.

The Broncos will be looking for their first victory of the year since acquiring Sean Payton to take over as their head coach during the 2023 NFL offseason. It won't be an easy task against the Dolphins, who enter the contest undefeated so far this season after making it to the NFL playoffs last year.

One of the key players to keep an eye on in this one is Dolphins' edge rusher Bradley Chubb. He began his career with the Broncos before being traded to Miami last year. This will be his first time facing off against his former team, so he may have just a bit more motivation to turn in a big performance.

Below is everything you need to know to watch this key AFC showdown:

Date and Time : Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. EST

: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. EST Stadium : Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL TV : CBS

: CBS Streaming : FuboTV, NFL+, Paramount+, YouTube TV

: FuboTV, NFL+, Paramount+, YouTube TV Play-by-Play : Kevin Harlan

: Kevin Harlan Color Analyst : Trent Green

: Trent Green Sideline Reporter: Melanie Collins

Dolphins vs. Broncos injury reports

Miami Dolphins injury report

Superstar wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has officially been ruled out for this game with a concussion. Running back Salvon Ahmed is likely to join him, as he's listed as doubtful with a groin injury.

Miami also has a long list of questionable players, including Jaelen Phillips, Terron Armstead, Raekwon Campbell, Elijah Campbell, Tyler Kroft, and Julian Hill. They will all be game-time decisions. Tyreek Hill is also listed as questionable with an ankle injury, but he's expected to play.

Denver Broncos injury report

While the Broncos have a much shorter injury report in Week 3, it does feature three key players on their defense. Justin Simmons and Frank Clark will both be unavailable for this game due to hip injuries. Mike Purcell will be a game-time decision after receiving a questionable tag with an ankle injury.