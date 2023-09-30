How to watch Falcons vs. Jaguars? TV schedule, live stream details and more for NFL 2023 London game

The Atlanta Falcons will lock horns with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Oct. 1, to kick off the NFL’s International Series. The highly-anticipated Week 4 clash will commence at 9:30 a.m. ET (2:30 p.m. BST) at Wembley Stadium in London, UK.

The Falcons (2-1) are coming off a 20-6 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 3. Meanwhile, the Jaguars (1-2) suffered a 37-17 defeat against the Houston Texans in their last game.

However, both teams will be eager to get back to winning ways this weekend as the league hosts its first game of the season in London.

What channel is the NFL game on tonight?

Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

The Falcons vs. Jaguars game will not be carried on a national television channel. However, fans in Atlanta can watch the game on local channel WSB-TV, while WJAX will air the contest in Jacksonville.

Atlanta is scoring at an average of 18.3 points per game this season. Arthur Smith's side had an impressive start to the campaign but saw its two-game winning streak snapped by the Detroit Lions last week.

Jacksonville, on the other hand, has struggled to get its balance right despite averaging 19 points per game. Trevor Lawrence and co. got off to a winning start in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts but suffered back-to-back losses against the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans in their next two games.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars TV Schedule

Fans in Atlanta and Jacksonville can watch the game locally. However, since the game is not available on a national TV channel, fans in most states might have to livestream the contest.

The Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars matchup will be available on ESPN+ and NFL+.

Game: Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Stadium: Wembley Stadium, London

Date: Sunday, Oct. 1

Start Time: 9:30 a.m. ET (2:30 p.m. BST)

TV Channel: WSB-TV (for locals in Atlanta) and WJAX (for locals in Jacksonville)

Streaming: ESPN+ and NFL+

It will be interesting to see which of these two teams will get the win in Week 4 of the 2023 campaign.