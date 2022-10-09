How to watch Giants vs. Packers: live stream, channel and time

The Green Bay Packers and New York Giants currently find themselves tied for the second-best record in the NFC. They are 3-1 each and coming off key wins. Green Bay took down the New England Patriots in overtime and the Giants held off the Chicago Bears.

Their matchup could end up being an important one, especially if these two teams continue on their current trends. If the season ended next week, whoever won this game would have the advantage for the second seed in the NFC and the tiebreaker could be important down the road.

Green Bay would like to maintain their grip on the NFC North while New York wants to keep up with the currently unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles.

What time is Packers-Giants in Week 5?

The Packers and Giants will face off in London this week after the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints did so last week. This means the time zone difference will affect those who are accustomed to watching at 1 pm or 4 pm EST.

At 9:30 am EST, the two teams will kick off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Be sure to check your fantasy teams early in the morning for any potential inactivity.

What channel is Packers-Giants on?

Since it is an international game, the NFL Network will house the game. That also means that their streaming service, NFL+, will have the stream, too.

Packers-Giants Predictions

After an awful start in a blowout loss to the Vikings, Green Bay has rebounded to win three straight, two of which were over last year's playoff teams. Aaron Rodgers looks like himself again. The offense seems to have at least temporarily found its footing after being incapable of moving the ball in Week 1.

New England Patriots v Green Bay

The Giants ran all over the Bears last week as Saquon Barkley continued to prove he's still an elite running back. Both Daniel Jones and his backup Tyrod Taylor sustained injuries.

Jones injured his ankle and is questionable. Taylor has a concussion and will likely be inactive.

Green Bay does not have many major injuries to contend with.

Either way, even if a hobbled Jones is able to play, the Giants are overwhelming underdogs. ESPN gives them a 12.9% chance of victory and they are 7.5 point underdogs.

Even though the Giants have gotten off to a hot start, the injuries are adding up. Green Bay, additionally, is one of the NFL's best and hottest teams right now.

Prediction: Packers 33- Giants 21

