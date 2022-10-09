How to watch Giants vs. Packers: live stream, channel and time

Week 5 of this NFL season brings the New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers going head-to-head across the pond. Both teams enter the game 3-1, in what will be the first match in London where both teams have winning records.

The Giants have got to their record by only losing to divisional rivals Dallas Cowboys and winning the rest of their games. In their first match, they defeated the Tennessee Titans in what was considered an unexpected result. But they have since gone on to prove their mettle with wins against the Carolina Panthers and the Chicago Bears.

Their success has had much to do with Saquon Barkley leading the rushing stats leaderboard and he will be vital against Green Bay. Especially so, as Daniel Jones and the passing game have yet to get going this season.

For the Packers, on the other hand, their 3-1 record is the result of three straight wins after losing their opening game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Chicago Bears were dispatched with minimal fuss, but their wins against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New England Patriots were close. The latter required a field goal in overtime to settle the contest. Aaron Rodgers has been solid, if unspectacular, in both those wins, and they might need more from him this weekend.

The betting patterns are as follows:

Team Money Line Points Spread Points Total New York Giants + 310 +7.5 (-108) U40.5 (-117) Green Bay Packers -400 -7.5 (-112) O40.5 (-103)

What time is the Giants vs. Packers game tonight in Week 5?

The game will kick off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London at 9:30AM ET.

Which channel will broadcast Giants vs. Packers game tonight in Week 5?

The game will be broadcast live on NFL Network.

How to watch Giants vs. Packers game tonight in Week 5 on live stream?

Fans can stream the game online on NFL+ or FuboTV.

Giants vs. Packers prediction

Despite both teams coming into the game with winning records, both have weaknesses either side of the ball. Neither have been spectacular or really got going. But considering the improvement shown by the offense against the Patriots by the Packers, it looks more plausible that they will win. Daniel Jones is playing through an injury from the last match and might not be able to lead the Giants offense as well.

Prediction: The Packers to win courtesy of a late field goal.

Poll : 0 votes