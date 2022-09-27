How to watch ManningCast in Week 3? 

ManningCast will return for Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season on Monday, September 26, after being away for one week. This week will feature a showdown between co-host Eli Manning's former team, the New York Giants, and their NFC East blood-rival, the Dallas Cowboys.

The Monday Night Football alternate stream hosted by former two-time Super Bowl champion, Super Bowl XLI MVP, and five-time NFL Most Valuable Player Peyton Manning, and his brother, two-time Super Bowl champion, and two-time Super Bowl MVP, Eli Manning, will broadcast on ESPN2 at 8:15 EDT/ 7:15 CDT.

For Dallas, this will be their chance to build momentum in the wake of Dak Prescott's thumb fracture during a Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones didn't exactly have good news about the quarterback's future during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan on September 20:

“I don’t know that anybody knows [when he’ll be back]. But when he [gets enough strength in his hand], then you’ll probably see some real advancement in his timeline. I don’t know when that is," Jerry Jones said.

"It really could be a minimum of two weeks up here in my mind [Washington in Week 4]. Now, that’s very optimistic. But he’s got the kind of repair there that will allow him not to have a lot of fear of re-injuring it. It’s just a question of the grip. But it’s a big question.”

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



“The Cowboys aren’t officially eliminated but they are unofficially eliminated. The offense isn't talented enough and defensively Micah Parsons is the only guy to worry about." @ShannonSharpe reacts to Dak Prescott out for 6-8 weeks with thumb injury:“The Cowboys aren’t officially eliminated but they are unofficially eliminated. The offense isn't talented enough and defensively Micah Parsons is the only guy to worry about." .@ShannonSharpe reacts to Dak Prescott out for 6-8 weeks with thumb injury:“The Cowboys aren’t officially eliminated but they are unofficially eliminated. The offense isn't talented enough and defensively Micah Parsons is the only guy to worry about." https://t.co/On0mgz8v6F

In his place, Cooper Rush will start after leading the offense in a win against the Bengals in a Week 2 upset against the defending AFC Champions.

For the Giants, this will be a chance to move to 3-0 for the first time since their 2009 season, where they started off hot but finished at just 8-8. This is a hallmark of the down years during the Eli Manning era.

Saquon Barkley must overcome the ManningCast curse

Carolina Panthers v New York Giants

Typically, ManningCast special guests who are still active in the NFL see things fall off the rails in the week that follows an appearance. However, Saquon Barkley, who was a Week 1 guest for the Seahawks' upset of the Broncos, avoided that in Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers.

theScore @theScore thesco.re/3Bwai2R Saquon Barkley breaks 'Manningcast' curse with Giants' win over Panthers. Saquon Barkley breaks 'Manningcast' curse with Giants' win over Panthers. 😂🙌 thesco.re/3Bwai2R https://t.co/ri0tqxQiAu

Perhaps the football gods were waiting for Barkley to be on the ManningCast himself to impose the curse on the Big Blue running back, who has amassed 236 yards and a rushing touchdown through their first two wins in this young 2022 NFL season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far