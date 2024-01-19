How to watch NFL Playoff games this weekend: All you need to know about Divisional Playoffs details

The NFL has reached the Divisional Round, and only eight teams remain in Super Bowl contention. The top-seeded teams in both conferences will make their 2024 playoff debuts this weekend and be up against the lowest-ranked seeds.

We are less than a month away from the Super Bowl game in Las Vegas, and only the contenders remain. In this article, we explore how to watch NFL playoff games this weekend and all you need to know about the Divisional Playoff Round details.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What time and channel is Texans vs Ravens on?

The Houston Texans visit the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Divisional Round game. Both teams have elite quarterbacks, and the game should be one of the more thrilling ones this weekend.

The contest will be played at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, and you can catch it on ESPN/ABC.

How to stream Texans vs Ravens?

The Houston Texans versus Baltimore Ravens game can be streamed on FuboTV and DAZN. Both platforms offer top-notch streaming services for NFL games.

What time and channel is Chiefs vs Bills on?

The Kansas City Chiefs play their first conference road game for the first time since Patrick Mahomes became their starting QB.

This game will be against familiar foes, the Buffalo Bills. The Bills have been dominant in the most recent regular season games between the two teams, but Kansas City is undeniably the creme of the crop in the playoffs.

The game will be played at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, and you can catch the match on CBS.

How to stream Chiefs vs Bills?

The Kansas City Chiefs versus Buffalo Bills game can be streamed on FuboTV and DAZN. Both platforms offer reliable streaming services for NFL games.

Expand Tweet

What time and channel is Packers vs 49ers on?

The Green Bay Packers pulled off one of the surprises of the 2024 postseason when they beat the Dallas Cowboys in the wildcard round.

The win earned the Packers a date against NFC Conference number one seed, the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers are a formidable opponent and would test Matt LaFleur's young team.

The game will be played at 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, and you can catch it live on FOX.

How to stream Packers vs 49ers?

The Green Bay Packers versus San Francisco 49ers game can be streamed on FuboTV and DAZN. Both platforms offer top-notch streaming services for NFL games.

What time and channel is Buccaneers vs Lions on?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been impressive in the last few weeks, and Baker Mayfield has looked like a player reborn.

The Buccaneers had a relatively straightforward win over the Philadelphia Eagles, and face the Detroit Lions in a winnable divisional-round game. As for the Lions, they need to be wary of the Buccaneers' talented wide receiver duo of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

If they can nullify the dual threat, the Lions will have a better chance of winning the NFC Championship Game. The contest will be played at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, and you can watch it live on NBC and Peacock.

How to stream Buccaneers vs Lions?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers versus Detroit Lions game can be streamed on FuboTV and DAZN. Both platforms offer reliable streaming services for NFL games.