How to watch NFL Playoffs without cable? - January 16th, 2021

With the double-header games on Saturday being so important to the 2021 NFL Playoffs. It makes both games must watch television. Green Bay Packers have a history at home in NFL Playoff games.

Los Angeles Rams also have a lot of history in the NFL Playoffs. Buffalo Bills are the only team to make it to four straight Super Bowls and lose four straight times. Baltimore Ravens since joining the NFL have made their own success in the NFL Playoffs.

Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson are the youngest quarterbacks in the NFL Playoffs this season. Allen is looking to rewrite the Buffalo Bills Super Bowl struggles. Lamar Jackson is looking to continue to write his story as an NFL starting quarterback.

Lets take a look how NFL fans can watch these historical NFL Playoff games without cable television.

How to watch NFL Playoff games on Saturday without cable television

Los Angeles Rams vs Green Bay Packers/ Baltimore Ravens vs Buffalo Bills

Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams NFL Divisional Round Playoff game will be aired on FOX. If fans do not have cable television they can stream the game live on the FOX Sports app. Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills will be aired on NBC. If fans do not have cable television, they can stream the game on the NBC Sports app. Here are some other options to help NFL fans tune into the Rams vs Packers and the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills Saturday NFL Playoff games.

-- FuboTV: Offers a seven day free trial for first time subscribers. Subscription is $60 per month but NFL fans will get access to all available NFL channels.

Advertisement

-- Sling TV: Discounts Sling TV packages for first month of subscriptions. To watch the Rams vs Packers NFL fans can select the $45 per month package that gives fans access to NBC, FOX and ESPN.

-- YouTube TV: $65 per month will give you CBS, FOX, NBC and ESPN. The only problem with YouTube TV is its only available in selected US cities.

For any #BillsMafia outside if Buffalo that can't watch the game tomorrow. YouTubeTV has a five day free trail. It comes with NFL Network. You're welcome 😊 — BillyBuddyBoy (@BillyBuddyBoy1) December 18, 2020

-- Hulu with Live TV: $55 per month this will give NFL fans access to NBC, FOX, CBS and ESPN. NFL Network and RedZone are not available.

With the NFL Playoffs bracket dwindling down majority of the games will be on FOX, CBS, NBC or ESPN. All those channels offer apps that can live stream the NFL Playoff games. With all the great additions to technology NFL Playoff games are almost impossible to miss for fans.