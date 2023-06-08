How to watch NFL preseason games? List of streaming options

Prior to the start of the regular season, all 32 teams undergo an NFL preseason where they play games against different opponents to get up to the mark.

Most of the preseason games air on each team’s TV affiliate network. However, fans who want to watch the matches need a TV plan with NFL Network or an NFL+ subscription to get the most live coverage.

The NFL Network will carry 23 live preseason games. Among the streaming services that offer access to channels airing NFL preseason games are FuboTV, Hulu, and Sling TV.

A select few games will also be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video, CBS, ESPN, FOX, and NBC.

All NFL teams but two will play three preseason games each in 2023.

When does the NFL preseason begin in 2023?

The NFL preseason in 2023 will commence on Thursday, August 3 with the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. This year, the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets will face off to kickstart the preseason.

The preseason will end on Sunday, August 27 with the Houston Texans taking on the New Orleans Saints.

The preseason is considered a warm-up to football season for players, coaches, and even fans. As they get back to game speed, coaches look to fine-tune plays and fans watch it all unfold before the main season begins.

When does the 2023 NFL season begin?

The 2023 NFL regular season will begin on Thursday, September 7, 2023, and run till Sunday, January 7, 2024. The reigning Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs will follow tradition and play in the first game of the upcoming campaign against the Detroit Lions.

After the 272 regular season games, we will move into the playoffs from January 13 onwards, with the wild card round games. The postseason will conclude with Super Bowl LVIII, the championship game, at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, on February 11, 2024.

