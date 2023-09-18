How to watch Panthers vs. Saints: TV schedule, live stream details and more

The New Orleans Saints are scheduled to play their opening Monday Night Football contest of the season against the Carolina Panthers on Monday, September 18, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The New Orleans team defeated the Tennessee Titans in their season opener, while the Panthers suffered a season-opening loss of their own against the Atlanta Falcons.

Carolina prevailed 10-7 in Week 18 of the 2022–23 season in the previous meeting between the two clubs.

In the regular season, the Panthers have played the Saints 56 times, and once in the postseason. In the regular season, the Panthers and Saints each have 28 victories, although the latter team has the advantage in the postseason.

Three of the previous four encounters between the two teams have been won by the Panthers. Even though it's only the second game of the season, both clubs will be seeking to win today's matchup against a rival from their division.

What channel is Panthers vs Saints on tonight?

Date and Time : Monday, Sept. 18 at 7:15 p.m. ET

: Monday, Sept. 18 at 7:15 p.m. ET Stadium : Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.

: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C. TV channel : ESPN

: ESPN Announcers: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (color analysts), Louis Riddick (sideline)

Where to live stream Panthers vs Saints?

Monday's game between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints will begin at 7:15 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN with a backup feed on ESPN2.

Both the NFL+ subscription program and the ESPN app offer access to the game's live broadcast. The game will also be broadcast on streaming services like FuboTV and Yahoo! Sports, among others.

Panthers vs Saints injury report

New Orleans Saints injury report

On the injury report released on Saturday for the team's second regular-season game against the Carolina Panthers on MNF, two New Orleans Saints players were labeled as questionable.

Although rookie running back Kendre Miller, who missed Week 1 as well, is questionable once more, the feelings around him this week seem much more positive compared to last week.

Juantavius Gray, a defensive back, is also doubtful for the game on Monday night.

Carolina Panthers injury report

Before playing the Saints on Monday, the Carolina Panthers will keep an eye on the health of wide receiver DJ Chark.

Chark's status for the MNF game on Saturday was said to be in question on Saturday. He also missed the team's season opener against the Falcons.

The latest injury list did not include defensive back Jaycee Horn or offensive tackle Taylor Moton. Moton was labeled as limited in the past drills but was a full participant on Saturday. Horn was not included in the final injury report on Saturday since he was put on injured reserve on Friday.