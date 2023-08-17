The Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns will face off in a 2023 pre-season game. Both teams head into the game on the back of losses.

The Eagles are fresh off a defeat in the pre-season opener against the Baltimore Ravens. Likewise, the Browns as they suffered a narrow 17-15 loss against the Washington Commanders. At least the Cleveland Browns have won one pre-season game so far, as they beat the New York Jets in the 2023 Hall of Fame Game.

Both teams will likely experiment in the fixture, with the Eagles keen to rest their top-tier talent ahead of a gruelling NFL season. The Browns will also probably give opportunities to lesser-known prospects as they vie for roster spots ahead of the 2023 season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's the TV schedule, streaming options, and more for the game:

Fixture Details:

Game: Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles

Time and Date: 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 17, 2022

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Streaming:

The game is available for streaming via NFL Game Pass, the NFL mobile app, NFL+, FuboTV, and DAZN.

Philadelphia Eagles injury report

The Philadelphia Eagles will be missing some players for their second pre-season game. Guard, Landon Dickerson, did not practice on Tuesday due to a foot injury. He is unlikely to play against the Browns, as the game comes too soon in his recovery process. Also, linebacker Haason Reddick missed Tuesday's practice with an injured thumb and is unlikely to suit up against the Browns in tonight's matchup.

Other players unlikely to participate include but aren't limited to Shaun Bradley, Quez Watkins, and Greg Ward. All of these players recently missed training due to carrying some knocks. It's unlikely they will participate in tonight's game as a precaution by the Eagles' medical team.

Cleveland Browns injury report

The Cleveland Browns also have some talented players set to miss tonight's game. The most prominent being perennial Pro Bowler Myles Garrett, who only participated in individual training drills yesterday.

The defensive end is a vital part of the Browns' defense, and they will not play him in tonight's game to preserve his fitness for September. Also, tight-end Harrison Bryant is out for undisclosed reasons, even though Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com expects him to return soon.

Other players like Jack Conklin, Elijah Moore, and Denzel Ward are set to miss out on today's game. They all carry niggling injuries and won't be risked in a pre-season fixture.