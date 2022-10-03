How to watch Rams vs 49ers tonight? Time, channel & schedule

The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers are poised for an exciting battle in a tough divisional matchup. Both teams are expected to challenge for the playoffs and this is a rematch of last year's NFC Championship Game.

The Rams will visit the 49ers in hopes of retaining their divisional lead. A 49ers win would put them at the top of the division at 2-2.

It's early in the season, but this is an important matchup. Head-to-head games can come back to play an important role in deciding tie-breakers for the postseason.

The Rams are coming off a win against the Arizona Cardinals, and the 49ers are coming off a close loss last against the Denver Broncos.

What time is Rams-49ers game?

The game between these two heated rivals will take place on Monday Night Football. The approximate kickoff time is 8:15 PM on Monday, October 3. By 8:30 PM, the game will definitely be underway.

What channel is Rams-49ers on?

As with all Monday Night Football games, the exclusive broadcast will be on ESPN. It is a nationally televised game, so everyone who has access to ESPN will be able to watch it.

Monday Night Football Injury Report

Los Angeles has been dealing with a few key injuries this season. Four players are designated as 'Out' for this key matchup:

Brian Allen, C

Cobie Durant, CB

David Long, DB

David Edwards, G

The rest of the Rams' injured players are not even designated as 'Questionable'. On the 49ers side, they have a few injuries as well:

Azeez Al-Shaair, LB- Out

Arik Armstead, DT- Questionable

Tyrion Davis-Price, RB- Out

Ross Dwelley, TE- Questionable

Danny Gray, WR- Doubtful

Javon Kinlaw, DT- Questionable

Tyler Kroft, TE- Out

Trent Williams, OT- Out

Tarvarius Moore, DB-Out

San Francisco 49ers v Denver Broncos

Jeff Wilson Jr. and Daniel Brunskill missed or had limited practice this week, but they are both active and ready to go. Naturally, injured quarterback Trey Lance will not play, as he is out for the entire season.

Head-to-Head record

Over the course of their NFL history, these two teams have faced off 146 times, which includes two postseason games. The 49ers lead the all-time head-to-head at 75-68. They have tied three times also.

The 49ers swept the season series last year before losing in the NFC Championship Game. This game will be an interesting one and very important for the early stages of the NFL season for both teams. Can the 49ers repeat their regular season success from last season against their bitter rival?

