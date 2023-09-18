How to watch Steelers vs. Browns: TV schedule, live stream details and more

On Monday Night Football, the Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Cleveland Browns to wrap up the second round of NFL 2023-24 season. Pittsburgh has quite a bit to prove in the game after getting completely annihilated in all facets of the contest in their opening regular-season match against the San Francisco 49ers. This is particularly the case on offense, where the club suffered greatly to begin the season.

The situation the Browns find themselves in is also intriguing. They will begin the season with a 2-0 lead if they overcome the Steelers. Although quarterback Deshaun Watson's passing performance has not yet been particularly impressive, the Browns' running attack with running back Nick Chubb is still powerful.

Additionally, the squad's secondary is loaded with stars, which should make matters tricky for Pittsburgh's inexperienced offensive front.

How to watch Steelers vs Browns

Date and Time : Monday, September 18 at 8:15 p.m. ET

: Monday, September 18 at 8:15 p.m. ET Stadium : Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA TV channel : ABC

: ABC Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline reporter)

Where to live stream Steelers vs Browns?

The Monday Night Football matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers will be accessible for viewing in a variety of ways, including via live stream or on television on ABC.

Furthermore, irrespective of where you are in the country, you will be eligible to watch this game on NFL+. There are monthly and annual membership options for an NFL+ subscription, which enables customers to catch live NFL regular season and postseason games.

Additionally, ESPN+, where customers may sign up monthly or annually, will be streaming the game live.

Steelers vs Browns injury report

Pittsburgh Steelers injury report

The Pittsburgh Steelers enter their second-week game against the Browns with a couple of minor knocks and injuries after entering last week's game essentially at full fitness. According to a team source, WR Diontae Johnson will be out for a period of time after suffering a hamstring injury during the team's first game against the Niners. RB Anthony McFarland Jr., who has a knee issue, is another player who will miss the game.

George Pickens, a wide receiver who is limited by a hamstring issue, was also added to the injury list.

Cleveland Browns injury report

Amari Cooper, a wide receiver, suffered a groin injury during practice, which is the biggest injury update for the Browns. Although the team requires additional details to make a final decision, he was labeled as questionable in the final injury report. The safety Juan Thornhill is also listed as questionable for the game.

Defensive tackle Siaki Ika missed all of the week's practices but is now categorized as questionable.

2023 Monday Night Football schedule

This year's Monday Night Football schedule was quite a mixed bag. It kicked off with the Bills taking on the Jets, a game that made national headlines after Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending injury.

In any case, Week 2 will see two MNF encounters. Alongside Steelers vs Browns, the Saints will take on the Panthers at 7:15 PM ET.

The MNF schedule for the year also features classic encounters like Cowboys vs Chargers (Week 6), Bills vs Broncos (Week 10), and Chiefs vs Eagles (Week 11).