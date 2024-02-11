How to watch Super Bowl 58 on Fire Stick: Step-by-step guide to Chiefs vs 49ers

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will compete at the 2024 Super Bowl showdown on Sunday, Feb. 11. The all-important big game is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Fans all across the globe will be tuning in to watch the Super Bowl and some can live stream the event on Fire Stick. However, a VPN is necessary to access geo-restricted channels from certain broadcasting regions.

Steps on how to watch Chiefs vs. 49ers Super Bowl 58 on Fire Stick

Here's a look at the steps you need to perform to watch Super Bowl 58 on Fire Stick:

Step 1: Connect your Fire Stick to a stable internet or wifi network while your VPN is turned on

Step 2: Click on the Search icon once you're on the home screen.

Step 3: Choose the download the Paramount+ app from the search results.

Step 4. Install the Paramount+ app on Firestick.

Step 5: Launch the Paramount+ app and click on the Sign In button and choose one of the sign-in options (On my TV or On my web).

Step 6: If you select On my TV, sign in with your Paramount+ account credentials to watch the game. However, if you sign in with On the Web, you need to enter your code to activate the account and view the game.

Who is calling the Super Bowl on CBS? Exploring TV schedule and live stream details for big game

Brock Purdy will start as the quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl 58

Jim Nantz (play-by-play) and Tony Romo (analysis) will be calling the Super Bowl 58 clash on CBS. Tracy Wolfson will report on the Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers contest from the sidelines. This trio will be covering their third big game together at the network.

There will also be an alternate broadcast of the Super Bowl on Nickelodeon with a kid-friendly theme.

Game : Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers

: Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers Stadium : Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada Date : Sunday, Feb. 11

: Sunday, Feb. 11 Start Time : 6:30 p.m. ET

: 6:30 p.m. ET TV Channel : CBS and Nickelodeon

: CBS and Nickelodeon Streaming: Paramount+, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DAZN, Sling TV, FuboTV, and Fubo TV