How to watch Texans vs. Jaguars: Live stream, channel and time

This Week 5 matchup sees the Houston Texans taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars. These two teams have been the weakest teams over the last few seasons. There is still a lot of scope for improvement for either team going forward.

Houston is still winless this season with a 0-3-1 record. The team will be hoping to get their first win of the season. They tied their first match 20-20 against the Indianapolis Colts and then lost a close game to the Chicago Bears. Their performance against the Denver Broncos was offensively miserable as they scored only nine points.

Last week, they showed improvement against the Chargers, but their defense could not cope with the opposition. So far, they have failed to ensure that both their offense and defense can remain at the top of their game at the same time. They will be hoping it clicks in the upcoming game.

For Jacksonville, after two historically poor seasons, Doug Pederson and Trevor Lawrence seem to have brought a bit of stability to the proceedings. They have won two games this season. While their shutout of the Indianapolis Colts was admirable, their win against the Los Angeles Chargers was even more impressive.

But they still have a lot to improve on, with last week's loss against the Philadelphia Eagles adding to the losses column after their opening week loss against the Washington Commanders. Much like their opponents this week, they, too, are searching for consistency, but they seem to be much further along in their development this season.

The betting odds are as follows:

Team Money Line Points Spread Points Total Houston Texans + 255 +6.5 (+100) O43.5 (-112) Jacksonville Jaguars -320 -6.5 (-125) U43.5 (-108)

What time is the Texans vs. Jaguars game tonight in Week 5?

The Houston vs. Jacksonville game will kick off at the TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida at 1:00 PM EDT.

Which channel will broadcast the Texans vs. Jaguars game tonight in Week 5?

The Houston vs. Jacksonville game will be broadcast live on CBS.

How to watch Texans vs. Jaguars game tonight in Week 5 on live stream?

Fans can stream the Texans vs. Jaguars game online on NFL+.

Texans vs. Jaguars prediction

Jacksonville is at home and has a bit more between their teeth as compared to the Houston Texans at the moment. One would expect Jacksonville to win this game and prolong the Houston Texans' wait for their first win this season.

Prediction: Jacksonville will set up a 10 point lead in the first half that they do not relinquish.

