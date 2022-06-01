How to watch The Match 2022? Channel, TV Schedule and Live Stream Details for the NFL QBs Tom Brady-Aaron Rodgers vs. Josh Allen-Patrick Mahomes golf event

Golf meets the NFL with the latest edition of 'The Match' set to begin on Wednesday at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas. The four NFL quarterbacks taking part are some of the biggest names in the sport and without any professional golfers taking part, the sixth edition will be a blockbuster event that you won't want to miss. Here are all the details you will need to watch the event.

How to watch The Match; featuring NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen

It's NFC vs. AFC with Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers taking on Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills. Four of the biggest names in the NFL will be competing in 'The Match' for bragging rights over the other pairing.

Here are all the details for the upcoming event:

Start Time: 6:30 p.m. ET, June 1.

Channel: TNT, truTV and HLN.

Streaming: With a cable subscription, you can stream on tntdrama.com/watchtnt or on the TNT app.

Location: Wynn Golf Club, Paradise, Nevada.

Here are all the details on how the event will be scored.

Teams: Tom Brady/Aaron Rodgers vs. Josh Allen/Patrick Mahomes.

Format: 12-hole matchplay, modified alternate shot.

Scoring: 1 point for winning a hole, .5 points for a halve, 0 points for a loss of hole.

Who will be the winners of The Match?

If the build-up is anything to go by, then there will most definitely be fireworks on the course. There has been nothing but trash talk between the two NFL quarterback duos leading up to today's event, but who will come out on top?

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes are both rookies in this event and are probably the worst out of the two pairings, though they are fairly close. Mahomes will be playing off a handicap of around 7.7 and Allen will be playing off a handicap of nine.

In terms of winning the event, Brady's record is not as good in golf as it is in the NFL. So far, he has yet to win in three attempts. He is around an eight handicap with his partner Aaron Rodgers, the best of the bunch. Rodgers will be playing off a 4.6 handicap and the two veteran quarterbacks will just have the edge in this event.

