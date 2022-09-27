What's next for Cooper Rush following Dak Prescott's early return to practice?

The Dallas Cowboys have been without Dak Prescott for a handful of weeks now, but you might not have noticed due to Dallas' inability to lose a game. The weeks without Dak keep piling up, and so do the numbers in the win column thanks to Cooper Rush.

During his two starts in Dak's absence this season, Rush has not only gone undefeated but came back from trailing in the fourth-quarter on both occasions.

As great as Rush has been - and boy, has he been great - it's no secret that Dak is the QB1 in Dallas. With Dak returning to practice earlier than expected, the days of Cooper Rush starting in a Cowboys' uniform are soon coming to an end.

Clarence Hill Jr @clarencehilljr Cowboys QB Dak Prescott in practice today. Gripping a softball sized weighted ball. The ramping up to a return is on. The Cowboys are hoping for week 4 or 5 Cowboys QB Dak Prescott in practice today. Gripping a softball sized weighted ball. The ramping up to a return is on. The Cowboys are hoping for week 4 or 5 https://t.co/YtqolLIEwz

Dallas is hoping their QB1 is ready for week 4. If you haven't checked your calendar yet, week 4 of the '22 season is next week. What does this mean for Cooper Rush moving forward?

Dak Prescott has returned to practice early; what's next for Cooper Rush?

Cooper Rush and the Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants

Cooper Rush was never going to take over upon Dak's return no matter how well he played. With a 2-0 record, 514 yards and 2:0 touchdown interception ratio, it's hard to imagine Rush playing much better as is.

So, what's next for the 28-year-old?

Dak will take back the keys as soon as he returns, which is true, but it doesn't necessarily mean Rush's time as a starting quarterback in the NFL this year has come to an end. His numbers speak for themselves, and quarterback needy teams have surely filled their notepads watching him play.

The Seahawks and Bears are two teams that immediately come to mind, followed by a pair of AFC South teams (Texans, Steelers) who should also show interest

Geno Smith has played well through the first three weeks of the season, but it never hurts to have insurance for the 32-year-old in case the experiment heads south.

Drew Lock, a former second-round pick, is Seattle's QB2. The harsh reality is, in just three starts, Rush has proved much more than Lock has over the last three seasons.

Chicago also makes sense, being Justin Fields has yet to prove that he deserves to be a starting quarterback at the next level. Still, Fields was the 11th-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, so it's understandable why the Bears wish to stick with their investment for the time being.

Despite Fields' poor play, Chicago finds themselves with a 2-1 record. Cooper Rush may be the piece needed to reach the postseason.

Mitchell Trubisky continues to be all over the place, and Kenny Pickett isn't seen as an NFL-ready quarterback in the eyes of Pittsburgh's coaching staff. The Steelers are hoping Pickett is the long term answer, but with a 1-2 record, they need a short term answer as well.

Mike Tomlin has gone 15 consecutive years without a losing season, breaking the NFL record in January of this calendar year. That streak may end this season with Trubisky on the field, but the 3-0 Cooper Rush will go a long way in keeping it intact.

Davis Mills quietly had an impressive rookie season in Houston, but his sophomore year hasn't been too hot.

Mills, a third-round pick during the same 2021 NFL Draft Justin Fields was selected 11th-overall in, started the '22 season with a tie against the Texans' division rival in Indianapolis. Mills played well, tossing a pair of touchdowns with no interceptions. It all went downhill from there, though.

In week 2, against the Denver Broncos, the 23-year-old completed only 50% of his passes. This past week, in a showdown with the Chicago Bears, Mills threw two interceptions, including a pass to Bears' linebacker Roquan Smith in the final seconds that sealed the Texans' fate. Houston is currently winless with a 0-2-1 record. Cooper Rush has proved he can help change that.

There's certainly good reason for the four above-mentioned teams to be interested in Cooper Rush, among others, but they'll have to fork over some draft capital. As said many times by many people, the most important player on your team is your starting quarterback. The second-most important thing is your backup QB.

The Cowboys have a winner at QB2.

