"I'd throw this guy out of the NFL" - Howard Stern did not have nice things to say about Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers has seen his reputation take a significant hit after testing positive for COVID-19 last week. NFL insiders revealed that he wasn't vaccinated against the virus, creating a solid whirlwind of attention around him.

The three-time NFL MVP further fueled the flames with his 47-minute appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. He spewed misinformation while improperly quoting Martin Luther King Jr. to defend his stance.

Howard Stern thinks it's time for the NFL to give Aaron Rodgers the boot

During his interview on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said:

"I realize I'm in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now, so before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I think I'd like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies that are out there about myself. First of all, I didn't lie in the initial press conference.

"During that time, it was a witch hunt that was going on across the league where everybody in the media was so concerned about who was vaccinated and what that meant and who was being selfish and who would talk about it and what it meant if they said it's a personal decision (and) they shouldn't have to disclose their own medical information and whatnot."

Since then, Rodgers has received intense backlash for his strong comments that have spilled more issues around him. That's now led to longtime radio host Howard Stern's stern comments directed toward the Packers star quarterback. He launched the segment with a caveat that he isn't a football fan, but recognizes Rodgers as a good player. He said via The Rolling Stone:

“If there was decency in this world, I would throw this guy out of the football league so fast. What he did to his fellow teammates...But this f***ing guy, they should throw him out of the league so fast.”

Stern's comments demonstrate the strong disdain the 37-year-old quarterback has garnered for his stance. His decision-making, combined with misinformation, has led many to develop a strong negative sentiment toward him.

Rodgers has been firm in his beliefs, and his decision regarding the vaccine has turned into a choice that has put the Packers in a tough spot. The NFL is now conducting an investigation that could lead to punishment if he violated any protocols.

It's a sticky situation that may soon lead to a troublesome fate ahead in Green Bay.

