Hunter Henry or Dalton Kincaid or Dallas Goedert: Which TE should I start in fantasy football 2025?

Tight end continues to be one of the trickiest positions in fantasy football. Outside of the truly elite names, managers are often left juggling mid-tier options who each carry their own mix of upside and question marks. Heading into the 2025 season, three players frequently land in that debate: Dalton Kincaid of the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Goedert of the Philadelphia Eagles, and Hunter Henry of the New England Patriots.

Ad

All three are projected for steady roles, but which one should you trust in your starting lineup this season? Let’s break down what the numbers say.

Is Dalton Kincaid a good pick for Fantasy Football 2025?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL: New York Giants at Buffalo Bills - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Kincaid enters his third NFL season with the Buffalo Bills and has already established himself as one of Josh Allen’s most reliable targets. He’s projected to lead this group with 140.7 fantasy points, fueled by 64 receptions, 623 yards, and two touchdowns.

Ad

Trending

While the touchdown projection is modest, Kincaid’s consistent involvement in the passing game makes him especially valuable in PPR formats. Allen is likely to lean even more on Kincaid in short-to-intermediate situations. His target share should give him one of the safest floors at the position outside of the elite tier.

Is Dallas Goedert a good pick for Fantasy Football 2025?

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Dallas Goedert continues to be a dependable piece of the Eagles’ offense. His 2025 projection comes in at 135 fantasy points, with 52 receptions for 647 yards and two touchdowns.

Ad

Goedert's value lies in his efficiency. He doesn’t see the same volume as Kincaid, but he remains capable of turning limited targets into solid yardage. The challenge is Philadelphia’s red-zone distribution: A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith dominate the high-value looks, capping Goedert's touchdown ceiling. Still, he’s steady enough to be considered a safe mid-tier TE1.

Is Hunter Henry a good pick for Fantasy Football 2025?

NFL: New England Patriots Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Hunter Henry rounds out this group with 122.9 projected fantasy points, built on 45 receptions, 504 yards, and four touchdowns.

Ad

Unlike Kincaid or Goedert, Henry’s value hinges on his red-zone usage. He may see fewer receptions and yards overall, but his knack for finding the end zone could swing matchups in a given week. The issue is consistency: New England’s offense is still a work in progress, and Henry is far more likely to post boom-or-bust results compared to the others.

Who should you start between Kincaid, Goedert, and Henry in 2025?

NFL: New York Giants at Buffalo Bills - Source: Imagn

According to our Who Should I Draft? tool, Dalton Kincaid is the best option of the three. His target share and role in Buffalo’s passing game make him the safest and most reliable starter for fantasy managers this season.

Ad

Dalton Kincaid, Dallas Goedert, Hunter Henry

Dallas Goedert slots in right behind him as a steady TE1, though touchdown competition in Philadelphia limits his upside. Hunter Henry remains more of a matchup-based play or bye-week fill-in, as his value relies heavily on touchdowns and game script.

Verdict: Start Dalton Kincaid. He offers the best balance of volume, consistency, and upside heading into the 2025 fantasy football season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jon-Anthony Fuentes Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.



His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.



Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.



When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games. Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.